Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Liam Lawson F1 seat: Five reasons why he should have a fulltime drive

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Liam Lawson has returned to New Zealand and is driving on home soil. Video / Newstalk ZB

Liam Lawson is being widely praised for his performance as Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula 1 stand-in, but the 21-year-old Kiwi hasn’t got a fulltime race contract in his pocket just yet.

A

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport