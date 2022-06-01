Rieko Ioane charges ahead during an All Blacks test against Argentina. Photosport

America's affiliation with rugby union continues to deepen with Wasserman, one of the world's largest sports and entertainment agencies, acquiring leading global rugby firm Esportif.

Hot on the heels of the United States being anointed hosts of the men's and women's World Cups in 2031 and 2033, and the New Zealand provincial union's imminent vote on a $200 million private equity deal with American-based investment firm Silver Lake, comes Wasserman launching their first rugby division through the acquisition of Esportif.

Wasserman represents some of the most iconic sports figures, music artists, brands and properties including Steven Adams, NBA star Russell Westbrook, footballers Jamie Vardy, Jack Wilshire and Theo Walcott, golfers Jason Day, Cam Smith, Tony Finau and musicians Ed Sheeran and Coldplay.

Casey Wasserman founded Wasserman but the roots of the firm can be traced back to his grandfather, Lew, who was among Hollywood's original celebrity agents, representing Frank Sinatra and Ronald Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, the latter during his acting career.

Acquiring Esportif, who have offices in 13 different territories, gives Wasserman an immediate global footprint with some of rugby union and league's most influential players and coaches.

Esportif operates in all major rugby playing territories and represents a significant number of players and coaches in both codes.

Esportif's New Zealand roster of talent includes Richie Mo'unga, Will Jordan, Roger Tuivasa- Sheck, Rieko Ioane, Jack Goodhue, Reece Walsh and Isaiah Papali'i while their international players and coaches boast the likes of British and Irish Lions prop Tadhg Furlong, Ellis Genge, Taniela Tupou, Alun Wyn Jones, Dave Rennie, Gregor Townsend and Wayne Pivac, among others.

One of Esportif's founding directors, former All Blacks midfielder Craig Innes, believes Wasserman's expertise in working alongside some of the world's most high-profile athletes will transform their client's exposure and earning potential.

"It's a coming of age for rugby when an agency the calibre of Wasserman decides it's time to get involved," Innes said.

"Being part of Wassserman gives us access to resources and relationships within Wasserman's sports talent, music, brands and properties divisions that will take our service offering to another level, expanding our influence and providing an enhanced platform for our clients to share with some of the most elite and iconic athletes on the planet."

Wasserman Rugby will continue to operate globally, stretching from the UK to Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Australia, Argentina, Italy, Japan and other regions where the sport is growing substantially.

Duncan Sandlant, another founding director who represents many of the world's leading coaches, says Wasserman's acquisition gives a strong signal that the Americans are here to stay in rugby.

"With a World Cup being announced in the US and their own Major League Rugby competition starting to grow it's clear rugby is only going to get bigger in the US," Sandlant said.

"If you combine this with Silver Lake's impending investment in NZ Rugby it's clear that the US is going to play a more significant and influential role in professional rugby going forward, so for us and our clients it aligned very well with our future growth plans and ambitions and we are all very excited to be a part of Wasserman."