Kyle Jamieson won’t travel with the Black Caps for the remainder of the ODI series against Bangladesh. Photo / Photosport

Kyle Jamieson won’t travel with the Black Caps for the remainder of the ODI series against Bangladesh as he will be rested ahead of the T20s.

The decision was made after Jamieson experienced stiffness in his hamstring following his arrival home from Bangladesh last week.

Wellington Firebird Ben Sears, who was brought in as cover for the bowling attack ahead of Sunday’s opening game, will now stay on with the squad for the remaining matches in Nelson and Napier.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said the decision to give Jamieson the rest period was made with the broader schedule in mind.

“There’s a lot of cricket ahead of us and we want to make sure Kyle’s in the best place possible without taking any unnecessary risks.

Stead said they we flagged when naming the ODI Squad we see the series as a chance to provide opportunities to some new players, “and Ben fits that category.”

Batsman Finn Allen has been released to play for the Auckland Aces in Tuesday’s opening match of the Dream11 Super Smash.

Allen will then join the Black Caps squad in Nelson ahead of the second One Day International.

The squad fly from Dunedin to Nelson via Christchurch today.