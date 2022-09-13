Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Kris Shannon: Five reasons why the Black Caps' dream run is over

By
5 mins to read
The Black Caps were never meant to be perennial winners, like the All Blacks, writes Kris Shannon. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps were never meant to be perennial winners, like the All Blacks, writes Kris Shannon. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

1. Not-so-dreamy recent results

Being bowled out for 82 in 33 overs was the nadir, but the Black Caps have been trending in the wrong direction since the previous time they played Australia.

That

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.