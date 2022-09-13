Kris Shannon: Five reasons why the Black Caps' dream run is over

The Black Caps were never meant to be perennial winners, like the All Blacks, writes Kris Shannon. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

1. Not-so-dreamy recent results

Being bowled out for 82 in 33 overs was the nadir, but the Black Caps have been trending in the wrong direction since the previous time they played Australia.

That was last November, in the final in the T20 World Cup, and it's becoming likelier we'll remember that tournament as the last hurrah for arguably the best cricket team New Zealand has produced.

There's certainly since been a downturn in both performances and results, culminating in last week's Chappell-Hadlee Trophy sweep.

One the one hand, before that dreary trip to Cairns, the Black Caps had won 15 of their previous 17 games. On the other, stronger hand, few of those games were a test. In fact, none of them was a test; they were all limited-overs matches. But you get it.

Aside from swatting aside Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, there were two series victories in the West Indies. But there have also been two disappointing test series draws at home, and two discouraging test series defeats on the road.

Devon Conway walks from the field after being caught by Steve Smith. Photo / Photosport

2. Putting the grey in Gray-Nicolls

There's one unavoidable problem faced by any team fortunate enough to assemble their greatest side: the handful of generational players required to enjoy such success generally get old or hurt at the same time.

That's the way the human body works, unless you're Tom Brady, in which case you made a deal with the devil that's now obvious in both your seemingly endless peak and your increasingly ghoulish features.

The old-or-hurt thing is most clear in what was once one of the Black Caps' greatest strengths: the middle-order combination of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. And the reinforcements aren't exactly child prodigies.

Of those in Australia, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell all have undoubted ability, but they're also all 31. Tom Latham at 30 was the youngest member of the team rolled in the second ODI, and people in all walks of life are generally worthless once they hit that milestone.

3. Nothing lasts forever

The Black Caps were never meant to be perennial winners, like the All Blacks. If any Kiwi side were for long stretches their cohort, it was the Warriors.

Talented if inconsistent; entertaining if occasionally (often) reckless; capable of incredible highs and lows; followed by loyal fans who sometimes find themselves questioning why they're cursed to support such a cursed side.

The Black Caps many grew up watching weren't supposed to make back-to-back ODI World Cup finals, let alone manage a tie in one of those matches and therefore share the trophy and not be denied what was rightfully theirs by some arcane and unfair rule that no one including those who made the stupid rule had thought about for more than a second!

They weren't meant to be crowned the best test team in the world, or follow that up for their next trip by reaching the World Cup final in the shortest format.

They were meant to do what they're now doing: beating up the minnows, winning most of the matches at home, and losing in devastating fashion across the ditch.

4. Am I able to avoid a lame Kane pun?

Kane Williamson after getting out in the third Chappell-Hadlee clash. Photo / Photosport

Guess not. Anyway, that T20 World Cup final, the one that might have marked a turning point? That was, to date, the last great knock from Kane Williamson. (Let's all say a quiet prayer for the continuing relevance of the 'to date' clarification.)

Since that innings of 85 from 48 balls, it's been a tale of woe on and off the field.

On, Williamson hasn't made an international half century since, with his scoring rates plummeting and causing him to compile one of the worst statistical seasons in IPL history.

Off, Williamson has battled the worst injury of his career, with current form suggesting that battle against his left elbow wasn't comprehensively won.

His innings of 17 off 58 in the second ODI was tough to watch. His dismissal, trapped in front by a rank full toss from spinner Adam Zampa, was tougher.

Williamson should have plenty of good years left. But he's the only captain from the 2019 World Cup still in charge of his side, and his current workload could prove untenable.

5. C.R.E.A.M.

Of course, if Williamson drops one format, it won't be T20s. As Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme exemplified by opting out of their central contracts, being tied down and denied the chance to cash in is becoming less appealing with the arrival of every new T20 competition.

Sportspeople should make as much money as they can for as long as they want. Their labour is worth every cent, and no one wants to spend their golden years being forced to fake laugh at bad banter in the commentary box.

Unfortunately, though, if cash rules cricket, the riches on offer in the shortest form were always going to count against the Black Caps.

This might be Georgie Pie Super Smash erasure, but this country can't host a domestic T20 competition capable of beating what's available elsewhere in the world.

Which means our world-beating side may be no more. But don't be sad it's over; be happy with the memories and the mace and that World Cup trophy we get on Tuesdays, Thursdays and alternating weekends.