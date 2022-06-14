The intensity will reach unfathomable levels at Eden Park on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

1. The narratives

A couple of numbers will receive great prominence in the days ahead of Saturday night's showdown between the Blues and the Crusaders.

Fifteen is the number of games in a row won by the hosts, a streak that's survived a couple of big scares against the Brumbies and one that may become the sweetest 16th imaginable at Eden Park.

Twelve is the number of Super Rugby titles won by the visitors, an impressive figure regardless of all the format changes and one that could swell to an extremely unlucky 13th for the rest of New Zealand.

So what's more impressive? The Blues' unbeaten run or the Crusaders' sustained dominance? Let's break it down.

Just kidding, it's clearly the Crusaders. But still, having the undoubted best team of the season facing off against the undisputed greatest franchise in competition history is a dream scenario, one only enhanced when focusing on the identity of the sides involved.

2. The rivalry

This column has often opined on the lack of rivalries in New Zealand sport, but the whole Auckland-Canterbury thing is as good as we've got, and these particular finalists can only help.

Although Saturday won't quite reach the level of Carlos Spencer flipping off the whole of Christchurch - still the best moment Super Rugby has produced - there may be a flicker of mutual animosity.

The Crusaders, as evidenced tweeting a farmer emoji with their "We're coming" message following the semifinals, clearly still like to see themselves as representing the heartland of New Zealand, whatever that means, coming to the Big City to return what's rightfully theirs.

The Blues, disappointingly, did not return fire with a coffee emoji or whatever, perhaps realising their young and exciting and multicultural side speak without a word to a new and improved vision of Auckland.

A final is one place where a rivalry isn't really needed, the stakes tend to fire up players sufficiently. But, like emojis, it's a nice addition.

See you soon Auckland 👨🏼‍🌾 pic.twitter.com/S61E8RNBgU — Crusaders (@crusadersrugby) June 11, 2022

3. The duel

One problem with expecting any antipathy between the teams is that many of the players will soon be teammates.

But the glut of All Blacks within both squads does augment some intriguing individual battles, particularly the one between the two men wearing No 10 on their backs.

Beauden Barrett has probably already edged this latest skirmish of the war with Richie Mo'unga for the All Blacks' starting first five-eighth spot; his imperious form throughout the campaign has surely earned him that privilege to begin the Ireland series.

But Mo'unga isn't exactly far behind and Ian Foster, as he showed last year, has no intention of shifting Barrett to fullback to accommodate both playmakers.

That means a resounding personal victory for Mo'unga on Saturday night could give the coach something to think about, if not for next month then next year.

In any case, with both Barrett and Mo'unga coming off contract and likely taking their talents offshore after the 2023 World Cup, we better enjoy this duel while it lasts.

4. The rematch

There's one thing Leon MacDonald would like to change from his side's stirring win over the Crusaders on Good Friday.

After the coach had overseen the Blues' first success in Christchurch since 2004, he was left with nowhere to celebrate the historic triumph, heartbreakingly remarking: "Shame there's no pubs open."

That won't be a problem in Auckland on Saturday night - and we'll all be needing a drink if the rematch is anything like the original.

The Crusaders v Blues clash in April was a highlight of the regular season. Photo / Photosport

That game at Hybridtheory Stadium had everything: disciplinary drama, masterful performances, an Easter-worthy revival from the hosts and an incredible match-winning tackle from Rieko Ioane and Dalton Papalii, the Blues skipper racing across in cover defence like he was behind the wheel of his Jag on the motorway.

"I've certainly played test matches where it wasn't that intense," said Barrett, stating the obvious, since he plays for the All Blacks.

Two months later and, with the trophy on the line, that intensity will reach unfathomable levels. The bars of Auckland be warned.

5. The rest

The final factor that makes Blues-Crusaders a best-case scenario: consider the many, many worst-case scenarios we could have been stuck with.

Everyone owes a huge debt of gratitude to Ofa Tuungafasi for saving us from Crusaders-Brumbies, which could have been the lowest-rated showpiece outside of the Canterbury region in history.

Or, God forbid, imagine if the Chiefs had converted a few chances while Noah Lolesio had slotted that drop goal. We would've have been blessed with Chiefs-Brumbies. In Hamilton. I can't imagine anything worse, and I'm from Hamilton.

As for the four beaten quarter-finalists, they were each dispatched in comprehensive-enough fashion to make us thankful that none of them fluked their way to the final, despite the eight-team playoffs providing a chance few deserved.

Blues-Crusaders is the only way this season's supposed to end; it's the final all neutrals have wanted since that Easter curtain-raiser.

Be grateful it's here, and may the better team win. As long as it's not the Crusaders.