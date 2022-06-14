Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Kris Shannon: Five reasons why Blues v Crusaders is a dream Super Rugby Pacific final

5 minutes to read
The intensity will reach unfathomable levels at Eden Park on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

The intensity will reach unfathomable levels at Eden Park on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

OPINION:

1. The narratives

A couple of numbers will receive great prominence in the days ahead of Saturday night's showdown between the Blues and the Crusaders.

Fifteen is the number of games in a row

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.