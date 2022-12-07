The Italian reporter called the Kiwi tourist over to say hello after she pinched his bottom, then sipped his beer before continuing the live-cross. Video / @tancredipalmeri

An Italian reporter light-heartedly exposed the actions of a Kiwi woman, who pinched his rear end while he was reporting live on air.

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri was doing a live cross from Doha in Qatar, reporting on the Fifa World Cup when a woman walks behind him and squeezes his bottom.

Palmeri, who clearly took the matter in good spirits tells the woman to come and join him on camera, before telling the pundits back in the studio “she just grabbed my a***”.

The woman laughs while Palmeri jokes about the matter in Italian to the pundits - who both exchanged looks and appeared unsure of how to react.

Palmeri, in good spirits, told the woman to come and join him on camera, before telling the pundits 'she just grabbed my a***'. Photo / Supplied

Palmeri asked the bottom grabber what her name was, before being asked by the woman what language he was speaking. He reveals he’s Italian.

“Oh no, he’s just told the whole Italian nation that I squeezed his bum,” the woman jokes.

Another woman then joins Palmeri on camera, asking both where they’re from.

The bottom grabber reveals she’s from New Zealand before they both depart again.

Palmeri revealed the clip on his social media page, the caption revealed the woman then asked for support to her Welsh girlfriend, before he ended the segment sipping beer.



