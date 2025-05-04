- Kiwi basketball star Steven Adams made a humorous remark after hearing an Australian reporter’s accent during a press conference.
New Zealand NBA star Steven Adams appeared to forget he was being filmed when making a cheeky, foul-mouthed jibe at an Australian reporter during a post-game conference yesterday.
Speaking to media following the Houston Rockets’ clutch 115-107 first-round playoffs road win over the Golden State Warriors, Adams was praised by several journalists for his defence tactics in the game.
The Rotorua-born pro basketball player, 31, was midway through explaining how his Houston Rockets teammates had done “a really good job” at applying defensive pressure to the opposition when an Australian reporter walked into the press room.
Overhearing them speak, Adams became distracted by the familiar accent and paused midway through his response to a question.