Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams’ cheeky jab at Aussie reporter caught on mic during post-game conference

The NBA star's split-second jab at an Australian reporter’s accent was picked up by microphones. Video / @clutchfans
  • Kiwi basketball star Steven Adams made a humorous remark after hearing an Australian reporter’s accent during a press conference.
  • Adams scored 17 points in the Houston Rockets’ clutch 115-107 playoffs win on the road over the Golden State Warriors.
  • Adams, in his 11th NBA season, was praised by coaches Ime Udoka and Steve Kerr for his performance.

New Zealand NBA star Steven Adams appeared to forget he was being filmed when making a cheeky, foul-mouthed jibe at an Australian reporter during a post-game conference yesterday.

Speaking to media following the Houston Rockets’ clutch 115-107 first-round playoffs road win over the Golden State Warriors, Adams was praised by several journalists for his defence tactics in the game.

The Rotorua-born pro basketball player, 31, was midway through explaining how his Houston Rockets teammates had done “a really good job” at applying defensive pressure to the opposition when an Australian reporter walked into the press room.

Overhearing them speak, Adams became distracted by the familiar accent and paused midway through his response to a question.

“Oh f*** off, you – oh,” Adams said, immediately covering his mouth in shock as he came to realise he was still in the middle of a televised press conference.

“He’s Australian, I had to,” the NBA star added.

Adams laughed off the interlude as he returned to the conversation about the Houston Rockets’ successful night of defence.

Adams had just achieved his best scoring performance of the 2024/2025 NBA season during the game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, scoring 17 points and grabbing five rebounds, three blocks and a steal in his 31 minutes on the floor.

“Obviously, Steven was big, when Alpie [Alperen Şengün] got some fouls, and knocking down those free throws and doing what he does defensively ... It all helps,” Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka told reporters following the game.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also applauded the New Zealander’s performance and shared some kind words.

“Adams was fantastic tonight ... They controlled the game while he was out there.”

First playing professionally for the Wellington Saints, Adams enrolled at university in the United States and moved over there shortly after graduating from high school to pursue a professional career in basketball.

Steven Adams is showing some top form for the Houston Rockets this season. Photo / Getty Images
Only playing one season of NCAA college basketball for the Pittsburgh Panthers, Adams declared for the NBA draft in 2013.

He was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in June 2023, marking just the second time a Kiwi had been selected in the NBA draft.

Adams spent seven seasons with the Thunder before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for one season.

In August 2021, Adams was traded once again, moving to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He played only two seasons for the Grizzlies, having to miss the entire 2023/2024 season after undergoing surgery on a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) sprain in his right knee.

Adams was traded to the Houston Rockets in February 2024, making his debut with the team in October following a lengthy recovery from surgery.

The 2024/2025 season marks his 11th season in the NBA.

