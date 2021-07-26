Steven Adams throws down a dunk during a game with the Pelicans. Photo / AP

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams could have a new team.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the New Zealander is set to be traded by the New Orleans Pelicans to the Memphis Grizzlies.

This would link the 6 foot 11 centre up with 2020 rookie of the year Ja Morant.

BREAKING: Memphis is finalizing a trade to send Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 Nos. 17 and 51 picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks Nos. 10 and 40 and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 26, 2021

Adams joined the Pelicans last year after spending his first seven years in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who drafted him in 2013.

New Orleans had a 31-41 record last season finishing outside of the playoffs. Reflecting on season, Adams called himself "dead weight".

Down from that of his recent campaigns with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Adams' field goal attempts declined and he averaged the fewest points per game (7.6) since his rookie season in 2013-14 (3.3), while his total rebounding numbers also took a hit.

Once a max-contract player in Oklahoma City, his latest contract drops him from US$27.5m to $17m next season.