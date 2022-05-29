Leith Innes has retired after riding 1535 winners in New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

The Kiwi jockey who produced a stunning victory on Saturday woke up with no regrets and no job on Sunday.

Leith Innes produced one of racing's great mic drop moments by retiring on the spot after a perfect ride to win the A$1 million Queensland Derby on Pinarello.

But rather than having retirement regret when he woke up in Queensland, the 44-year-old was certain he'd made the right decision.

"I won't be changing my mind and now I'm thinking about it more, it's the perfect way to go out," says Innes. "It was a great day and a special win that meant so much on so many levels and I can't think of a better way to leave."

One of racing's shrewdest horsepeople, Innes will undoubtedly have job offers coming but he says they will have to wait.

"I want to take a few weeks to relax and let it all settle in and see what we think next. I told [wife] Jess it is her time to shine even brighter at work and I might stay home and be a house husband," jokes Innes.

Aside from the win on Pinarello, Innes adds a few more horses and races to his career highlights.

"I was pretty stoked with Aegon's win in the Karaka Classic Mile last year, while going back further, I loved winning on horses like Wahid and Kawi for Al [Sharrock, trainer].

"My association with Sacred Falls was special because he was such a great horse and we did it together with Tony [Pike, trainer] and Bruce [Sherwin, of owners Raffles Farm], who are great mates of mine. And I was lucky enough to ride Starcraft to win the first leg of the Triple Crown at Hastings. When I let him go that day, it was an amazing feeling."

Outstanding Matamata mare Entriviere won't race on at this carnival either, returning home with stablemate Soprano Supreme this week. Entriviere was never a winning chance after getting back from a wide draw in the A$700,000 Kingsford Smith Cup on Saturday and will miss the A$1.5 million Stradbroke on June 11.

"They are both coming home and we will set Entriviere for a spring campaign in Australia," trainer Mark Walker told the Herald.

One Kiwi who is sticking around for another crack at Group race glory is The Chosen One, who was fifth in the Doomben Cup on Saturday.

He hit the line well and trainer Andrew Forsman will now aim him at the A$1.2 million Q22 at Eagle Farm on June 11, a Group 2 race becoming far more inviting after the failure of favourite Zaaki in the Doomben Cup, which will bring his season to an end.

Leith Innes

New Zealand winners: 1535

Black-type NZ wins: 175

Group 1 wins: 31