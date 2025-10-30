“All I can say is she is heading to the 1000 Guineas next week [November 8] and she won’t be backing up in the 2000 Guineas.”

Well Written has been the focus of plenty of attention since she thrashed her Soliloquy Stakes opponents by six-and-three-quarter lengths at Ellerslie on October 18 and if recent trends around New Zealand’s best 3-year-old fillies continue, it wouldn’t surprise to see offers coming in for her that are hard to ignore.

With Well Written being not only the favourite for the 1000 Guineas but also the $1.5 million Karaka Million Three-Year-Old and the $4 million NZB Kiwi – both crucially at Ellerslie where she has been so dynamic – the filly looks like one of the most valuable racehorses in the country.

But before he goes Guineas hunting with Well Written next week, Marsh has a Sarten to try to win tomorrow, with Magic Carpet surprisingly long in the market at $9 for a last-start Hawke’s Bay Guineas winner.

Part of that may be punters, or bookies, slightly discounting that win over Quondo because it was on a heavy Te Rapa track, whereas Tauranga promises to provide better footing tomorrow.

“I don’t think a better track will bother him or the other two,” Marsh said.

“Both Magic Carpet and Swiss Prince are good, versatile gallopers who we think are good enough to take to Riccarton in two weeks, so they can both go close.

“Obviously it is a nice field but they both have good each-way chances, while To Cap It All will appreciate the better surface, but she has a wide draw.”

Marsh’s stable is running hot and he can see tomorrow being another positive day, with Glamour Tycoon (Race 7, No 4) rated one of his better hopes.

“She is racing well and while she has a bit of weight in the open 1300m, she gets barrier one.”

Marsh has a really quick filly in Lubeck in a strong 3-year-old race earlier in the card so is spoiled for riches in the 3-year-old ranks, while he rates Queen Zou (R11, No 8) an each-way chance in the last race on the extended programme.

