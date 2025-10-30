Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Stephen Marsh looking to continue spring 3-year-old domination

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Magic Carpet has already won a major 3-year-old race, the Hawke's Bay Guineas. Photo / Kenton Wright

Magic Carpet has already won a major 3-year-old race, the Hawke's Bay Guineas. Photo / Kenton Wright

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Stephen Marsh may have three winning chances in the $150,000 Sarten Memorial at Tauranga tomorrow but none of them are the 3-year-old in his stable everybody is talking about.

The Cambridge trainer takes Hawke’s Bay Guineas winner Magic Carpet, Swiss Prince and the filly To Cap It All to the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save