Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Kayaking: Nathan Luce earns elevation to guide Kiwi paddlers

4 minutes to read
Lisa Carrington led a successful Olympic campaign for the Kiwi paddlers. Photo / Getty

Lisa Carrington led a successful Olympic campaign for the Kiwi paddlers. Photo / Getty

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Canoe Racing New Zealand hope to capitalise on the success of the Tokyo Olympics with the creation of a new performance role.

CRNZ had a memorable campaign in Japan, eclipsed only by rowing in terms

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.