Joseph Parker has called out a former opponent for a rematch in one of the best cover-song videos you’re likely to see.

Re-enacting Take That’s 1995 hit Back for Good, the Kiwi heavyweight shared a video to Twitter with a message for Britain’s Dillian Whyte: “I want you back for good Dillian Whyte. If not, I’m moving on.”

The clip has already amassed more than 1 million views on the platform and has largely been greeted with applause from fans.

Whyte emerged victorious from a narrow contest between the two in 2018, via a unanimous decision in what was a double blow for Parker — having lost his WBO title to Anthony Joshua only three months earlier.

The South Auckland product seems set on balancing the scoresheet and through the 90-second social media clip, he lip-syncs his way through an invitation to Whyte return to the ring with him.

The lines are chosen well, with Parker smiling while he sings along to: “Got a fist of pure emotion, Got a head of shattered dreams. Gotta leave it, gotta leave it all behind now”, as the video plays clips of his defeat to Whyte.

Parker became an internet sensation during the Covid-19 lockdowns for using his time to create humorous social media content. One such video was featuring fellow heavyweight Tyson Fury, promoter Eddie Hearn, ring announcer Michael Buffer and All Blacks superstar Ardie Savea as he recreated a scene from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Parker is on a five-fight win streak after successive career-defining victories over former WBC world champion Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang in Saudi Arabia. Whyte has had an all-clear to resume his career after a positive drugs test was found to have been caused by a contaminated supplement.

A rematch between the two is not out of the question. Parker is next obligated to stage a rematch with Zhang, but widespread reports indicate the dangerous Chinese southpaw will instead fight Wilder — an intriguing match-up that pits Parker’s recent victims against each other.

Zhang v Wilder is expected to take place on June 1 in Saudi Arabia on another stacked card headlined by Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol squaring off for the undisputed light heavyweight championship.

That leaves the door open for Parker v Whyte 2 — a fight that provides an opportunity for Parker to right his perceived wrongs and for Whyte to kickstart his career, while probably securing a handsome payday for both.

Parker’s long-time manager, David Higgins, hailed his progress in an interview with the Herald in March.

“It’s living proof that determination, hard work and learning from your mistakes can pay off,” Higgins said. “It should be an inspiration to many sportspeople or in life to never give up. Joe’s had his setbacks and not been at his best. Critics are quick to put the boot in, but Joseph weathered that and that’s paid off with some wonderful performances where it’s all come together.”

Higgins also confirmed Parker’s timeline to return to the ring.

“We’ve had a chat about that as a team and, yes, there’s a contracted rematch against Zhang, but we’re not really fussed. Joe wants to fight again in September/October,” Higgins said. “That’s what they are talking to us about. Provided it meets that timing it doesn’t matter who the opponent is. If he needs to fight Zhang, that’s fine. We all believe he can beat him again. But if not, we’d also be happy to fight someone else.”