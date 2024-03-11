Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker exchange punches during the WBO Interim World Heavyweight title fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo / Getty Images

Joseph Parker looks all set to face Zhilei Zhang once again after the Chinese fighter confirmed he wants to go again following his defeat on Saturday.

Parker claimed a majority decision win over heavy-handed Zhang in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, securing the WBO interim world heavyweight championship and moving one step closer to earning another opportunity at the title proper.

The 40-year-old Chinese fighter, who entered the contest with the belt in his possession, had a rematch clause in his contract. It was just the second loss of Zhang’s career, while Parker posted his 35th win in 38 professional bouts.

“I’ll go back and analyse everything. A true warrior don’t go down like this. We’ll come back. He was a better man tonight and I’ll see him soon,” Zhang said after the defeat.

Parker showed great resilience in the bout, being knocked down in rounds three and eight by Zhang - who has 21 of his 26 wins by knockout - but recovering well both times. Zhang lacked urgency in those rounds, and held back from trying to get Parker out of there when he had the former heavyweight champion hurt.

For the most part, Parker outworked Zhang. It was a true display of two different approaches to the sport; Parker staying active, moving in and out, mixing up his targets and picking the times to throw with power well, while Zhang seemed to be looking for the knockout shot for the whole fight and was clearly fatiguing in the late rounds.

Parker finished significantly better than Zhang, ultimately earning the nod from two of the three judges with scores of 115-111 and 114-112 in his favour. The third judge ruled it a 113-113 draw, Zhang benefiting from two 10-8 rounds.

“Zhang does tire in a lot of fights but we weren’t banking on him getting tired. I could of gone 20 rounds but I had to be very smart in there and pick my shots and moments. And that’s what we’ve done. Zhang is a hell of a fighter. Respect to him. I fought him as an amateur. He beat me in the amateurs, and I’ve beat him in the pros. So it’s one each,” Parker said.

Zhang’s co-manager Terry Lane confirmed a rematch was likely.

“Parker is a seasoned veteran and he surely showed it Friday night. The momentum that he has right now is incredible.”

“I think Zhilei wants the rematch,” Lane told Sky Sports

“Styles make fights, and it is very nuanced. Zhang beats Joyce, who lost to Parker? Surely Zhang beats Parker, right? Wrong. A beats B, B beats C, then A beats C? Not in boxing. It’s more of a game of Paper, Rock, Scissors where each beats one and loses the other.

“Having said that, Zhilei can make the adjustments, win more rounds and go on to other things.”



