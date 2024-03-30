Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport.

Joseph Parker is content to be patient before finalising his next heavyweight move but as he waits for the cards to fall, there’s no sense of protecting his elevated status.

Comeback victories over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang in the past four months catapulted Parker to the verge of another world title shot. He could, realistically, be two fights away from contesting a heavyweight crown after capturing the WBO interim title and mandatory status after surviving two knockdowns in his dogged win over Zhang.

As he assesses Parker’s recent transformation, long-time manager David Higgins hailed his progress.

“It’s living proof that determination, hard work and learning from your mistakes can pay off,” Higgins said. “It should be an inspiration to many sports people or in life to never give up. Joe’s had his setbacks and not been at his best. Critics are quick to put the boot in but Joseph weathered that and that’s paid off with some wonderful performances where it’s all come together.”

Parker is next obligated to stage a rematch with Zhang but widespread reports indicate the dangerous Chinese southpaw will instead fight Wilder – an intriguing match-up that pits Parker’s recent victims against each other.

Zhang and Wilder is expected to take place on June 1 in Saudi Arabia on another stacked card headlined by Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol squaring off for the undisputed light heavyweight championship.

Fellow leading heavyweights Filip Hrgovic, the IBF mandatory challenger, and British contender Daniel Dubois are also expected to clash at the same event.

Zhang’s date with Wilder casts significant doubt on whether his rematch with Parker will transpire.

Higgins outlined the watching brief and confirmed Parker’s timeline to return to the ring.

“We’ve had a chat about that as a team and, yes, there’s a contracted rematch against Zhang but we’re not really fussed. Joe wants to fight again in September/October,” Higgins said. “That’s what they are talking to us about. Provided it meets that timing it doesn’t matter who the opponent is. If he needs to fight Zhang, that’s fine. We all believe he can beat him again. But if not, we’d also be happy to fight someone else.”

With his ranking, form and recognition, Parker has positioned himself among the leading contenders.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk contest the unified heavyweight world titles on May 18 in an event that features Kiwi cruiserweight prospect David Nyika on the undercard.

While Fury and Usyk are contracted for a rematch, the ripples from their first fight promise to send waves through the heavyweight landscape and determine future match-ups.

That includes Parker. Attempting to avenge losses in potential rematches against Brits Joe Joyce and Dillian Whyte are highly marketable prospects. But at present, with so much to play out in the coming months, nothing is set in stone.

“All of the above would be considered,” Higgins said. “The Saudis do things very quickly and they appear to concentrate on the next event. There’s another card in May which is Fury v Usyk. Then there’s talk of June so September in boxing terms is a long way off.

“You can get all voodoo and wound up trying to plan now who your opponent is going to be but that’s silly. George Lockhart is going to come to New Zealand to help Joe recondition, rest and be ready because you can get the call up at any minute. Look at what happened when Andy Ruiz beat Anthony Joshua on short notice to become world champion. That could easily happen with Joe.

“Otherwise it will be another two or three months before a firm, formal discussion happens.

“The good news is Joe is one step away from that world title. It could be a year – or it could be in two months. We just have to be patient and stay ready.

“People sit there, trying to protect their coveted spot fighting bums. That’s what damages the sport. Joe wants to be challenged and stay active. There won’t be that negative approach while waiting for the world title shot.”

Higgins attributes Parker’s dramatic shift in form to his team changes and a new outlook on the sport. Maintaining that dedication and continuing to improve are now his challenges.

“You can see Joe is now fighting to a strategic plan. Even when he’s being punched in the head he’s sticking to that plan and winning the fight. That gives me confidence he can beat anyone and go all the way. When you’re adapting and learning like that you keep getting better.

“It’s all gelled with Andy Lee as trainer; George Lockhart has been instrumental as strength and conditioning guru and Joe’s diet. Then there’s maturity and actually taking it seriously. Joe has grown up a bit. The first years of his career were probably a blur when he beat Andy Ruiz for the title and had the setbacks. Now he leaves no stone unturned.

“He’s committed to another three years so winning and unifying the world title is a realistic goal.”

There are similarly high hopes for Nyika, the double Commonwealth Games gold and Olympic bronze medallist. Nyika has fashioned an 8-0 record since entering the pro ranks three years ago but is yet to be tested. Now, largely thanks to Parker’s connections with Fury, Nyika is fast-tracked to a show-stopping stage for his next eight-round fight against 12-0 German Michael Seitz.

“For David, it’s a massive opportunity. Fury-Usyk is one of the biggest boxing events in history. It’s one of the biggest sporting events of the year. The world will be watching. Every boxer in the world wants to get on that card,” Higgins said.

“It’s a golden opportunity for David to impress. If he looks the part and does the job, there’s no reason why he won’t progress rapidly. Given his ability, it’s very realistic David Nyika fights for the world title in two years or less.”