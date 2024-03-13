OPINION

Joseph Parker’s journey back to the summit of heavyweight boxing, where giants collide and legends are made, has been nothing short of inspiring.

The New Zealand-Samoan heavyweight boxer once crowned a world champion has orchestrated a remarkable comeback, winning five consecutive bouts since his setback against Britain’s Joe Joyce in September 2022.

The culmination of this revival was a hard-fought majority decision over Zhilei Zhang in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, clinching the WBO interim world heavyweight championship.

The win brings Parker one step closer to another shot at the title. However, the path to redemption requires him to face Zhang once more.

Parker’s strategic brilliance shone through in a clash of styles against Zhang, who boasted a power-centric game plan. Despite knockdowns in the third and eighth rounds, Parker’s resilience and adaptive approach outshone his opponent, showcasing not just physical prowess but a newfound ring intelligence. Under the astute guidance of trainer Andy Lee, Parker has turned a significant corner in terms of conditioning and mental acuity.

The victory over Zhang echoed Parker’s triumph over former champion Deontay Wilder in December, solidifying Parker’s position among the elite heavyweight contenders. Once the holder of the WBO heavyweight title from 2016 to 2018, Parker is an old dog with a smarter bite that transcends his earlier days as a champion.

Parker’s journey has not been easy and considering his struggles in the ring, not many would have predicted his win over Wilder. Reflecting on where he stood a little over a year ago, defeated by Joyce and facing uncertainties about his future in the sport, Parker’s resurgence is remarkable.

As the heavyweight division eagerly anticipates the outcome of Tyson Fury and Oleksander Usyk’s quest for undisputed supremacy on May 18, Parker, alongside another former champion, Anthony Joshua, positions himself strategically for the coveted world title shot.

Joshua’s dominant performance against UFC champion Francis Ngannou only adds to the allure of the division, creating a resurgence and setting the stage for potential blockbusters.

In an unexpected twist of boxing news, the return of Mike Tyson has also graced the headlines. Tyson, at 57, is set to face social media sensation turned boxer Jake Paul, 27, in a spectacle that will undoubtedly capture millions but perhaps do little for the sport itself.

Amid this varied landscape, Parker’s journey stands out as a beacon of the heavyweight contender’s essence — weathered, wise and ready for any challenge that lies ahead. In a recent interview, Parker’s acknowledgment of the importance of facing formidable opponents underscores his commitment to the sport’s core values.

“You’re in this sport to be involved in the best fights,” he said, a stark departure from choosing an easier path to secure a title shot or fighting a middle-aged former champion for cash.

As we await the unfolding drama of rematches, title shots and potential upsets, one thing is resoundingly clear — Parker’s return to the pinnacle of heavyweight boxing is a story that not only captures the essence of the sport but also sets the stage for a thrilling chapter in the ongoing saga of giants and legends.



