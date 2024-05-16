Carlos Ulberg spoke to UFC president Dana White after his win over Alonzo Menifield. Image / ESPN

After knocking Alonzo Menifield out in 12sec for the third-fastest finish in UFC light heavyweight history in St Louis on Sunday, a visit to the boss was Carlos Ulberg’s first port of call.

It was the biggest moment of the Kiwi star’s career to date as Menifield was ranked at No 11 in the division. Ulberg now holds that number as he eyes a run towards the title.

But as he celebrated his win, the 33-year-old climbed out of the octagon to have a brief conversation with UFC president Dana White who, along with the promotion’s chief business officer Hunter Campbell and matchmaker Sean Shelby, was taking the action in cageside.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s D’arcy Waldegrave, Ulberg shed a little light on what was said.

“I just told him what was up. I just confirmed everything for him, let him know that I’m here not to muck about and it’s time – put us in there,” Ulberg said.

“He knew that was a big finish and to have it in that spectacular way and time, it woke everyone up. The whole stadium was up in roars, it was electric at that moment, so I think I could’ve jumped on top of him and he would’ve been all good with it.”

Now ranked just outside of the top 10 in the division, there are plenty of opportunities awaiting on the horizon.

While he would enjoy landing a spot on the UFC pay-per-view card in Perth in August, he indicated he would rather line something up for the UFC’s fight night in Paris in late September against a European foe.

Carlos Ulberg ended the fight with a left hand. Photo / Getty Images

“The UFC are quite unpredictable. At any given moment they might call you up for a title contention or even someone in the top five, so I’m prepared for that,” he said.

“If they do give me the call-up for someone in the top five, who knows? There’s Perth but, even better, I haven’t been out to Europe and I’d love to explore France.

“There’s a big card in France happening so that may be to my liking and an opponent that might fit well on that side of the world would be good for me.

“As long as I’m going forward, we’re on the right track.”

The win over Menifield was as clean a performance as Ulberg and his coaches from Auckland’s City Kickboxing gym could have hoped for.

The American – known for his power – tried to put the heat on Ulberg as soon as the fight got underway. Ulberg said one of Menifield’s punches landed, but it simply kicked him into gear.

The Kiwi was quick to avoid his oncoming foe, before landing a short right hand which sent Menifield to the canvas. When Menifield got back up, Ulberg had a left waiting for him.

“That’s the name of the game. Get in, get out. Job done,” Ulberg said.

“[Coach] Andrei [Paulet] said just be prepared for him to rush you instantly, because he’s had a fair few runs where he’s done that and got the early finish.

“We anticipated that so as soon as that bell went I was prepared for anything just in case. Obviously, it happened, we got the job done and mission complete.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.