Joseph Parker v Junior Fa: Date changed for heavyweight boxing's Fight of the Century

Kiwi heavyweight boxers Joseph Parker and Junior Fa will have to wait slightly longer than expected to square off after their upcoming bout was pushed back.

Initially scheduled to be held on Friday December 11, the 12-round clash will now take place on Saturday December 12 at Auckland's Spark Arena.

The fight was originally scheduled as a Friday night affair due to the possibility of clashing with an All Blacks game on the Saturday.

However, with the All Blacks schedule recently confirmed and the team playing their final game of the Tri-Nations in late November, the decision was made to move Fight of the Century, in association with Stonewood Homes, back a night.

The fight being held on the Saturday night increases accessibility for fans who are hoping to get along to the historic bout - with the weekend date providing more opportunity for those travelling from outside of Auckland to get to the event.

While allowing for better access for Kiwis, holding the fight on a Saturday also ensures the event maximises its potential for international viewers, with the event now reaching markets like UK and Europe on a Saturday morning.

Those who have tickets but can no longer attend the event due to the change in date will be able to get a refund.

"As a non-working day for many, Saturday provides the best opportunity for more people to attend the event, especially those travelling to Auckland from all around the country," Duco Events director David Higgins said.

Kiwi fight fans planning to watch on television at home would also have more time on the Saturday to download the Spark Sport app and order the pay-per-view if they hadn't already done so.

"The is the biggest heavyweight contest in New Zealand in history and we are really keen to break the pay-per-view record set by David Tua vs Shane Cameron in 2009," Higgins said.

People who purchase from today will pay the early-bird price of $49.99 right up until December 9, so there's a good incentive to for customers to purchase early and test their streaming set ups at home. The pay-per-view price will then revert to the final price of $59.99 from December 10 through to the day of the event.

