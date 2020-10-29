Pak'nSave price discrepancies: Watchdog lambasts supermarket, their advice for shoppers

Consumers should raise any issues with retailers if they spot them. Photo / 123RF

A consumer watchdog has lambasted an Auckland supermarket after it charged shoppers more than the promotional price advertised or displayed.

And it overcharged twice, the second time the day after Commerce Commission officials told supermarket staff the prices were incorrect.

Pak'nSave Māngere was slapped with

The supermarket had earlier pleaded guilty to six charges of making false and/or misleading representations about price, under the Fair Trading Act.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy says the best way for Kiwis to avoid being ripped off when shopping is to check their receipts.

Pak'nSave Māngere has been fined $78,000 for price discrepancies.

"Consumers shouldn't have to do this, they should be able to trust what they're paying is the price that was represented to them.

"How can you be expected to do a family shop, put 100 items in your trolley and then remember the shelf price of every single item?"

The offending charging a higher price at the checkout was between June and October, 2018.

Mushrooms priced at $4.99 were twice $2 more at the checkout, avocados advertised at three for $5 were charged at $1.99 each and sliced salmon going for $8.99 on the shelf cost $10.79 at the checkout four times.

Pak'nSave Māngere owner Michael Kennedy says he accepts the findings.

"It is disappointing for me that these issues occurred, as I take pricing and getting it right extremely seriously," he told the Herald.

"As soon as I was aware, significant steps were taken to minimise the chance of this happening again, including additional training in-store.

"We try not to make mistakes, but if we do, we always work to correct them."

Commerce Commission officials carried out "mystery shops" to check advertising prices against those charged at checkout.

The mystery shoppers told customer service staff at Pak'nSave about the price differences, but when they returned the next day and bought the same items, shoppers were still being charged more at the till than what was displayed on shelves.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy. Photo / Supplied

In a written decision, Judge McNaughton in the Manukau District Court said the conduct was "repeatedly careless".

Duffy agrees, saying the decision not to resolve the pricing before the mystery shoppers returned was "at least reckless".

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford says retailers work hard to make sure their pricing is right and it was a good idea to review systems often.

Kennedy says his Pak'nSave team understands the significance of keeping a watchful eye on ticketing and price verification.

Foodstuffs, the company which owns the Pak'nSave brand, head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird says the trust of customers is of the utmost importance.

"Our stores take pricing and getting it right seriously," she says.

"If a customer ever feels they've been charged an incorrect amount, they should notify a staff member so we can look into it and correct it immediately if an issue has occurred."