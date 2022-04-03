Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Cricket

Jeremy Redmore: A quest to find cricket on the streets of Amsterdam

10 minutes to read
Long-time undercover sports writer and musician Jeremy Redmore found himself in the Netherlands right when its cricket team was touring New Zealand. Photo / Jeremy Redmore/Screentime NZ

NZ Herald
By Jeremy Redmore

Kiwi musician and undercover sports writer Jeremy Redmore embarks on a search for cricket fans in Amsterdam, while on the other side of the world, the Netherlands cricket team tours New Zealand.

It's a cold

