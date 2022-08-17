Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Jason Pine: Swimming NZ must do more to help Lewis Clareburt's Olympic push

3 minutes to read
Lewis Clareburt needs to be nurtured to achieve the rarest of New Zealand sporting feats. Photo / Photosport

Lewis Clareburt needs to be nurtured to achieve the rarest of New Zealand sporting feats. Photo / Photosport

Jason Pine
By
Jason Pine

Jason Pine is host of Weekend Sport 12md-3pm Saturday & Sunday on Newstalk ZB

OPINION:

Swimming New Zealand has a gold nugget on its hands and it's now time to do everything in their power to preserve and promote it for a Parisian push in 2024.

Lewis Clareburt's feats

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.