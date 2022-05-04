Jason Pine announced as Newstalk ZB weekend sport host

Jason Pine. Photo / File

Sports broadcaster Jason "Piney" Pine is now Newstalk ZB's permanent host of its weekend sport and Monday night Sportstalk programmes, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) announced today.

Pine, who has 30 years of experience in the media industry, has held numerous senior broadcasting roles at NZME including as host of Radio Sport's weekday morning show until the station's closure in 2020.

He also hosted the top-rating Wellington All Sports Breakfast show every Saturday morning on Newstalk ZB for 20 years.

Jason Winstanley, NZME chief radio officer, says he's thrilled to officially welcome one of New Zealand's leading sport broadcasters to the Newstalk ZB sports team.

"Piney is a hugely experienced broadcaster with a wealth of sports knowledge and we're really fortunate to have him in this pivotal role within Newstalk ZB. He's an extremely popular member of the ZB sports team and our audiences love him too.

"He's done a fantastic job hosting several of our sports shows over the years, and continues to show his true professionalism and class. We're looking forward to seeing what he can contribute to our weekend coverage of sport, as well as our popular Sportstalk show on a Monday night."

Pine says he's delighted to be officially joining Newstalk ZB in the esteemed sports role.

"I've loved the 20 years I've spent at Newstalk ZB – we have such a talented, skilled team and we're lucky to have such an engaged, passionate audience too. To now be officially appointed to this role is a real honour, and I'm looking forward to continuing to connect with our listeners, delivering entertaining, engaging and informative sports shows every weekend."

During his time at NZME, Pine has also commentated many sports including: football, cricket and rugby, and was part of the broadcast team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He also covered the All Whites' World Cup campaign at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. He also writes regularly for the New Zealand Herald.