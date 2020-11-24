Jarryd Hayne rape trial: Accuser describes injuries in court

Jarryd Hayne leaves the Burwood Local Court on December 10, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

WARNING: Disturbing content

A woman has told a jury former NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne allegedly held her face down, pulled her clothes and sexually assaulted her inside a Newcastle bedroom, causing gruesome injuries that led to her "bleeding everywhere".

Hayne's District Court trial heard on Tuesday the woman suffered two lacerations to her genitalia after the former Parramatta Eels fullback allegedly pulled off her jeans and began unwanted oral and digital sex on her in 2018.

Hayne, 32, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm. He claims the sex was consensual and the woman's injuries accidental.

"He pushed my face down and pulled my clothes off and … I'm not sure whether he bit me or cut me or whatever the hell he did but I was saying don't, no, I don't want to," the woman, who can't be named, told the court.

"Then I was bleeding everywhere."

The woman, 26, saw blood coming from her crotch and on the then 30-year-old's hands, who pulled back in shock.

"I am hurting so much," she wrote to him in a text message 20 minutes after he left.

Crown Prosecutor Brian Costello said the pair had been flirting over social media for days before the woman invited Hayne to her house on September 30, 2018, but made it clear she did not want to have sex with him after learning he had instructed a taxi to wait outside.

An intoxicated Hayne, who was in town for a buck's party, had paid the driver A$550 to take him from Newcastle to Sydney before he pulled up at the woman's house, telling the cab driver he was "not going to be long", Costello said.

Costello said the woman had told her mother, who was also at the home: "He's only here for sex. No bloody way am I going to touch him."

She texted him after the incident, saying: "I know I've talked about sex and stuff so much but I didn't want to do that with the taxi waiting for you.

"I thought you would have at least stayed. But I'm sitting in my room crying because I feel weird."

Hayne is on trial at Newcastle District Court for the alleged attack on the woman between 9-10pm on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

His barrister Phillip Boulten SC told the court Hayne will give evidence that all of the sexual activity was consensual, and that the woman's injuries were accidental.

"They both intended to have sex. It was not going to be romantic, unfortunately, but it was going to be sexual," Boulten said.

He said his client had arrived in "regrettable form" after attending a two-day buck's party for a fellow footballer, and was invited straight into the woman's bedroom.

Once inside he asked to use her laptop so he could play some music to "sing along to", the court heard.

"He was singing along to Ed Sheeran songs. He was not there to overbear her will," Boulten said.

"(The woman) did not say 'no', she did not say 'stop' … she was enjoying what was happening. Until they saw blood."

He said Hayne stopped when he "realised something was wrong" and went into the bathroom to wash the blood off him, and the woman was "obviously shocked by the blood".

Boulten said there was "no doubt" the footballer caused the injury, most likely via a fingernail, but he did not "intend to harm her at all and he's sorry about that".

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne claims sex was consensual. Photo / Getty Images

The jury has heard Hayne was in the Newcastle area to attend a party for Fiji teammate and former Newcastle Knights player Kevin Naiqama, along with other footballers.

The court heard the woman and Hayne had started chatting over social media on September 17, 2018, after she sent a message to the player's Instagram page.

The pair exchanged messages, some of which were sexual in nature, and the woman was "as forward if not more forward" than Hayne.

"You are absolutely gorgeous x," the court heard she wrote in her first message.

He also asked her to send photos of her, which the court heard she agreed to do on Snapchat.

In her evidence the woman said some of the messages she sent, including racy photos, were "embarrassing" but she "just wanted to meet him."

Hayne had sent videos of his young daughter to her over Snapchat, she claimed, which made her feel "respected".

"I think I was in fairy land to be honest … I didn't know what was going to happen. I didn't know whether he'd be interested in me or like he would want to see me more," she said.

"I think some of the things I said were to get him to like me. And that's embarrassing, but I don't really know (what she wanted to get out of the chats)."

On grand final night, the two made arrangements to meet at the woman's home on the outskirts of Newcastle, where the alleged assault took place during a 45-minute encounter.

After complaining of her injuries in texts, the court heard Hayne replied: "Go doctor tomorrow."

The court heard the woman messaged a friend saying she told Hayne "no" but "I just sort of let it go because he was so into it and pushy".

The trial continues.

