'It shouldn't be a juggling act': High Performance Sport NZ outline new wellbeing initiatives

There are concerns around the culture within cycling after the death of Olivia Podmore. Photo / Getty

Several National Sport Organisations will have specific wellbeing managers appointed in the current Olympic cycle, part of the ongoing drive to improve athlete welfare in New Zealand sport.

Within their new investment strategy unveiled on Friday, High Performance Sport New Zealand confirmed that $7.4 million would be allocated to wellbeing initiatives over the next three years.

It's a response to a growing concern about mental health challenges for elite athletes in high performance environments, particularly in Olympic programmes, which have manifested in a number of sports over the last few years.

HPSNZ chief executive Raelene Castle said the scope of the wellbeing manager role might be different across sports.

"Some would say they'll be a liaison person, helping with some of the conversations that go on between athletes and coaching staff and management," said Castle.

"They might be helping to facilitate the athlete voice group, or they might be more on the welfare side. They might be skilled in pastoral care or mental health skills because that might be what the sport requires more specifically. The job description is not prescriptive."

Rowing and cycling were among the sports that included specific applications for wellbeing managers, though Castle said HPSNZ could look at a tailored solution across several sports operating out of Cambridge, depending on the outcome of the ongoing independent review into Cycling New Zealand.

"It may not be specifically only the cycling, it might be the Cambridge environment, because we do have cycling, rowing, canoe racing (men) and triathlon all based in one location," said Castle.

"So there might be a more effective way to approach our wellbeing hub in Cambridge, if you like, which might end up delivering better outcomes."

The fine margins of high performance sport, along with the inherent pressure of competing on the world stage, means it is a difficult balance for NSOs, who need to drive athletes towards achieving the best possible results, while ensuring their lives are balanced away from sport.

The financial pressures associated with chasing Olympic dreams add to the complexity, but Castle believes athlete wellbeing doesn't need to be compromised in the high-stakes pursuit of medals.

"It shouldn't be a juggling act when it comes to wellbeing," said Castle. "It's making sure that athletes feel safe and supported, can question inside the environment and get the answers that they are looking for.

"If they are having some mental health challenges then they can get supported for those challenges.

"That's the environmental piece; we need to make sure they feel safe and supported, as well as perform. So it's not an either/or."

The wellbeing budget will also fund increased access to independent support services and a range of pilot projects, where NSOs have identified specific opportunities.

Outside the direct wellbeing funding, there is also $19 million allocated to performance support services, including psychology, nutrition, medical and life coaching.

And all 44 NSOs that receive HPSNZ investment will be subject to "health checks", with a mandatory athlete voice group within each sport cited as one example.

Cycling's funding remained relatively stable, at $5.16 million per annum, only exceeded by Rowing ($7.98 million), despite the concerns around the environment and culture within the sport, accentuated by the death of Olivia Podmore in August.

"It is focused on their potential to perform in Paris (2024) and the strength of the athletes that we know that they've got," Castle said of the decision to back cycling again.

"It is also important that even when sports are in difficult times we ensure that the sport and ultimately the athletes get the support they need."

The funding for cycling is conditional on the outcomes of the review, with HPSNZ expecting a draft report next February.

"It doesn't mean that the funding will be reduced," said Castle. "It means that the allocation of the emphasis of that funding might change once we see the outcomes of the review."

HPSNZ considered freezing funding ahead of the review but decided that would be counterproductive, with the 2022 Commonwealth Games on the horizon.

"We did think about it but that does defeat the purpose because the very people that we're trying to protect are the cyclists and the athletes," Castle said.

"They are in preparation mode [for Birmingham] so it was really critical that we continue to give them the support."