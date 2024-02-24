Ireland on course for Six Nations grand slam after beating Wales

Calvin Nash, Tadhg Beirne and Josh van der Flier of Ireland celebrate after defeating Wales. Photo / Getty Images.

Ireland is halfway to the Grand Slam after putting down a spirited Wales by a harder-than-expected 31-7 in Six Nations rugby this morning (NZT).

The Irish had victory sewn up by halftime when they led 17-0. But they couldn’t grab the bonus-point fourth try until the 81st minute.

An utterly dominated Wales used the halftime break to regather its wits and rally with a penalty try.

A harried Ireland twice lost men into the sin-bin in the second half but, with an unreliable set-piece against a well-drilled Irish defense, Wales didn’t look like scoring again.

Ireland got its third try in the 65th minute through newcomer Ciaran Frawley, and lock Tadhg Beirne collected the fourth try at the last possible moment. Jack Crowley converted all four and added a penalty.

With three bonus-point wins, Ireland has maximum points and is on track for back-to-back Grand Slams. It could successfully retain the Six Nations title in two weeks against England at Twickenham. It finishes at home against Scotland.

Wales has lost all three of its matches, and still hasn’t won in Dublin since 2012, but the rebuilding side showed it is improving.

Wales believed the keys to unlocking Ireland were a fast start, disrupting the lineout, and competing at the breakdown. It didn’t happen.

A high tackle was punished by a Crowley penalty kick in the seventh minute.

Ireland lost its first lineout in the tournament after winning 30 straight, but it was an unforced overthrow by hooker Dan Sheehan, who would do it twice.

Sheehan made amends moments later when Ireland drove a lineout and Sheehan dotted down. His fourth try in three matches made him the tournament leading try-scorer.

A ruck penalty against Wales was kicked to the corner again by Ireland for another lineout but Ireland opted for 11 pick-and-goes. Joe McCarthy made the decisive crash which was rucked quickly, setting up a three-on-two. Calvin Nash, far off his right wing, offloaded to left wing James Lowe to stroll in.

Wales finally entered the Ireland 22 in the 36th minute and wasted it. Two attacking lineouts counted for nought when a soft penalty was conceded for flopping in a ruck.

By halftime, Wales had conceded nine penalties, equal to what it conceded in total against Scotland and England.

Ireland had 70% of the ball and 60% of the territory and was clicking.

Wales was in a similar deficit against Scotland — 27-0 — when it suddenly came back. Against Ireland, flanker Alex Mann was held up after a lineout drive. But Andrea Piardi, the first Italian to referee a men’s Six Nations game, awarded a penalty try because Beirne changed binds to get at Mann.

Wales had a good chance to close the gap again but another lineout drive was stolen by Beirne, who was just out of the sin-bin.

Ireland took a quarter to lose its unusual passivity and get its attack back in gear.

Bundee Aki had a try ruled out by an accidental knock-on in the buildup, but a lineout drive set up fullback Frawley to score beside the posts in his first test start for the injured Hugo Keenan.

Replacement lock James Ryan finished the game in the sin-bin and Wales No. 8 Aaron Wainwright had their best try chances. First, he was inches short, then held up by Cian Healy’s legs and captain Caelan Doris’ arm.

A Doris offload set up Beirne to score the fourth try, and cap Ireland’s 18th successive win at home, and 11th straight Six Nations win.



