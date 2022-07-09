Ireland dominate All Blacks in second test of 2022. Video / Sky Sport

How the world media reacted to Ireland's win over the All Blacks in Dunedin.

Ireland dominated

By Gerry Thornley, Irish Times

The postscript may focus on the red card, and two yellow cards, which the All Blacks incurred inside a wild and wacky first half-hour in an opening period which lasted almost an hour. But by any yardstick, this was a totally deserved, as well as historic, first win on New Zealand soil.

Ireland had more possession and more penetration, dominating large tracts of the game from the off. Ireland let them off the hook when failing to make a two-man advantage into a 17-0 lead before the All Blacks roared back to make it 10-7 at the break, but Andy Farrell's side resumed their dominance after the break.

In many respects, Ireland played better when the sides had the same number of players, be it 15 v 15 or 14 v 14, than when they had a one- or two-man advantage.

Tadhg Beirne of Ireland celebrates with Josh van der Flier of Ireland during the International Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland. Photo / Getty Images.

All Blacks aura smashed

By John Fallon, Irish Examiner

Ireland have now beaten the All Blacks in Chicago, Dublin and New Zealand. Why not in France? And why should they fear hosts France? Certainly the aura of the All Blacks has been well and truly smashed now by Ireland. Four Irish wins in the last seven games against them can't be ignored.

But winning at the bottom of the world in a Dunedin venue where the All Blacks had never lost a test game carries incalculable value.

Just a three

Peter Jackson of the Irish Examiner didn't hold back on the ratings for the All Blacks suggesting the All Blacks should have had a second red card.

Leicester Fainga'anuku: A stricter referee would have sent him off without a second thought for his leaping assault on Hansen. His temporary departure marked the start of a period when Ireland hounded the All Blacks into losing their heads. 3.

Quinn Tupaea earned just a four while All Blacks skipper Sam Cane lead a large number of players to score fives. George Bower and Brodie Retallick were the top rated All Blacks with eights.

Man of the match was Peter O'Mahony.

A wondrous example of how he continues to redefine what it means to be a warrior. Kept climbing back to his feet despite requiring running repairs on at least four occasions. His literally in-your-face spat with Sam Cane symbolised Ireland's triumph. Herculean. 9

Comfortable result

By Charlie Morgan, the UK Telegraph

Out of chaos, immortality. Ireland kept their composure to land a first away victory over the All Blacks, capitalising on a sloppy and ill-disciplined performance from the hosts under the roof in Dunedin. Thrashed last weekend, they have a chance for a momentous series triumph.

New Zealand spent most of a wild encounter depleted thanks to three first-half cards, two of them yellow prior to a red for Angus Ta'avao. In truth, they could have been punished more severely. At one stage, the All Blacks should have been reduced to 12 men rather than 13. It was bedlam.

None of that should diminish Ireland's historic achievement. Andy Farrell's team bounced back from a chastening loss in Auckland and were good value for what ended up as a relatively comfortable result.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Kiwi reaction

Gregor Paul: It's time for change - the All Blacks have lost their way

The All Blacks took one step forward last week, they took at least two if not three back in Dunedin and while their list of faults was long and comprehensive, the nuts and bolts of their demise could be summed up by saying they lacked physicality and imagination.

The All Blacks were passive and insipid, saved from humiliation only by their miraculous scrambling defence which was brilliant. But the All Blacks can't survive in the rarefied air of test rugby by spending most of the game on their own goal line and given their recidivist offending in the art of muscling up, it is now increasingly difficult to see how the coaching team can survive.

Ireland celebrate after defeating the All Blacks during the International Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Liam Napier: 117 years in the making: Ireland earn historic triumph over All Blacks

Ian Foster's men fought gallantly throughout but as the match wore on and fatigue set in, attacking errors compounded as they attempted to launch an improbable comeback.

In many respects, Ireland made hard work of their significant advantage but through two tries to prop Andrew Porter and Jonathan Sexton's boot, they gradually pushed clear to hand the All Blacks their first home defeat since September 2018.

Social media reaction

“Some are saying it’s the most bizarre game of rugby they’ve ever watched…”



…why? Because for once the All Blacks were actually punished for their indiscipline? — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) July 9, 2022

Ireland's historic win was exceptional. All Blacks looked nowhere on that field. Weren't allowed space and time on the ball, Irish defence smothered them.

Well done. Are the cracks in NZ showing? — Brenden Nel (@BrendenNel) July 9, 2022

Monumental shift from Ireland to get their first ever victory against the All Blacks in New Zealand! Heroes all of them! #NZLvIRE — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) July 9, 2022

Last 8 @AllBlacks tests…



29-31 v South Africa ✖️

104-14 v USA✔️

54-16 v Wales✔️

47-9 v Italy✔️

20-29 v Ireland✖️

25-40 v France✖️

42-19 v Ireland✔️

12-23 v Ireland✖️



50%… but inflated by USA and Italy. — Mike Thorpe (@MikeThorpeNZ) July 9, 2022

When was the last time the All Blacks were so comprehensively beaten at home ? Not on scoreboard but in an 80 minute performance. Forget the red card this could be a 40 point defeat. Ireland magnificent! — Matt Brown (@chahuahua) July 9, 2022

Ian Foster's All Blacks continue to write the wrong kind of history while Scott Robertson's Crusaders write all the right kind of history. Foster, as head coach of the Chiefs, won 50% of his matches over 10 years. Some things don't change. — Mark Keohane (@mark_keohane) July 9, 2022

This game is an absolute shambles! #AllBlacks — Daphne (@daphnemareexox) July 9, 2022

Ian Foster’s critics will be sharpening their pitchforks given the fact that the All Blacks’ rare win last week coincided with him being nowhere near the coaching camp. — Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) July 9, 2022