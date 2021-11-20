How the world media reacted: All Blacks 'beaten at own game' by France

France have defeated the All Blacks in a highly contested game, winning 40-25. Video / Sky Sport

How the world media reacted to the France's upset 40-25 win over the All Blacks in Paris.

All Blacks beaten at own game

By Kate Rowan, UK Telegraph

"New Zealand, having lost out to the Irish last week after being outmuscled by Andy Farrell's side, will have much soul searching to do as France played and beat them at their own game – high-tempo, unstructured rugby based around a solid set-piece.

"With 657 days until France take on New Zealand at the same venue in the 2023 Rugby World Cup opener, this victory could well give the French the confidence needed to kick on and leave their tag as talented nearly men in the past. The same could also be said for New Zealand who looked so unlike themselves – particularly the number of penalties they coughed up - and who will need to turn this blip around in 2022. The magnitude of the loss was visualised as Jordie Barrett held back tears when his side paid tribute to a passionate crowd at full time."

Big win for northern hemisphere

By Julien Pretot, Reuters

"France survived a brief yet brutal meltdown to claim their first victory against New Zealand since their 2009 win in Dunedin as they beat the All Blacks 40-25 in their last autumn test with some free-flowing rugby on Saturday.

"The France victory, along with England's win over South Africa and Wales' victory over Australia, saw the three major southern hemisphere nations beaten by northern hemisphere rivals on the same day for the first time since 2002."

Sam Whitelock:

"It's not how we wanted to finish our year. We wanted to start well and we didn't do that. France came out and got on top of us early, it made it hard from the start.

"No excuses at all. They were just better than us tonight. It hurts me saying that but we just need to learn from it, grow and evolve. We've got a break now but we want to hold on to this feeling because we don't want to feel it again."

France's Antoine Dupont is presented with the David Gallaher Cup by Sam Whitelock of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Social media reaction

Shambles. That’s what Foster has created in our attack. If NZRU aren’t making desperate calls to lawyers to figure out how to get Foster out of his contract, Id be concerned. It starts at the top and we need a huge reshuffle of tang coaching staff. #FRAvNZL — Scott (@misjifNZ) November 20, 2021

The last two weeks have truly exposed the @AllBlacks deficiencies. We appear to have no plan but to kick the ball and hope for some broken field turn over magic. Cannot recall one try this year scored off an intentional team movement #FRAvNZL — Rogan (@rmtempler) November 20, 2021

I’ve never seen such a huge disconnect between the All Blacks and the fans, never thought I would see it in my lifetime. Something needs to change about the culture, marketing and communication of that team, I’ve never been so disinterested in an All Blacks loss to France. — Lily Franklin (@lilyffranklin13) November 20, 2021

Ian Foster

In his post-match interview on the Amazon Prime broadcast, head coach Ian Foster said that the environment was 'amazing' but the All Blacks gave France a 'dream start'.

Foster said he was 'immensely proud' of his side for fighting back in the game but that a key period of play cost his side.

"It was an amazing environment, wasn't it? I don't think I've experienced anything like it," Foster told the pitch side reporter.

"We gave them the start they dreamed of, really, and we found it hard to crawl it back.

"Immensely proud, we came back at 27-25 and a yellow card and an intercept killed us at the wrong time. But it was a great occasion."

On the All Blacks-France game being an advert for World Rugby, Foster said he couldn't complain and pointed to the game as a reason why test rugby is healthy as it is.

"It's hard to complain, isn't it? I still smile when you say you need a competition for test matches to be relevant, well just look at this you know?

"The passion of the French and the supporters was immense tonight. Like I said, it was awesome to be a part of it and proud of our guys for coming back but just ran out of a bit of energy at the end."

France exposed flaws

By Liam Napier of NZME

"A second half comeback could not prevent the All Blacks slumping to their worst season in 12 years after falling to successive defeats to finish the year in Paris.

"One week on from the deflating defeat in Dublin the All Blacks were again upstaged, this time by the inspired French, to consign Ian Foster's men to three losses in a season for the first time since 2009.

"The flaws France exposed have been exploited too often this season, leaving major concerns surrounding the All Blacks' ability to problem solve week to week.

"Just as South Africa and Ireland proved another big powerful forward pack seriously troubled the All Blacks.

"Falling to a 12-3 season is not nearly good enough from an All Blacks perspective. Expect the fallout and soul searching to stretch long into the summer."

All Blacks look confused

By Gregor Paul of NZME

"If there is one particular thing to worry about, it is that this All Blacks side has lost its sense of identity.

"They no longer look like they know whether they want to be a ruck and run team or dig in at the trenches and kick and chase.

"Their gameplan looks confused – an erratic mix of buzzing about behind the gainline and then kicking poorly under pressure. They have become the Italian chef of world rugby – seemingly throwing various ploys at the wall hoping something sticks.

"They lost their heads at key moments, spent 40 minutes chasing shadows and dropping balls and lacked the innovation, speed and confidence of a French team that like Ireland before them, played an inspired 80 minutes.

"The problem for the All Blacks now is that the world doesn't fear them because the world doesn't have to."