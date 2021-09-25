How the media reacted to All Blacks win: 'Proud' reason TJ paused live post-match interview

A 78th-minute Jordie Barrett penalty has given the All Blacks a 19-17 victory over the Springboks. Video / Sky Sport

The All Blacks justified their No 1 world ranking with a hard-fought 19-17 win over world champions South Africa in Townsville last night to secure the Rugby Championship title with a match to spare. Here's the best bits you might have missed.

'I'm going to take a minute'

The match began with Kapa o Pango, an iteration of the haka first performed in 2005 for the Tri-Nations encounter between South Africa and New Zealand, and ended with a haka from the crowd.

During a live post-match interview on Australia's Stan Sport, All Black TJ Perenara paused the chat to pay respects to New Zealand fans in the crowd performing a haka.

TJ Perenara pauses his post-match interview to show respect to New Zealand fans in the crowd performing a Haka for the All Blacks, following their win over the Springboks this morning.



"Sorry, there's a haka being done for us at the moment, so I'm just going to take a minute," Perenara said mid-question.

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams, working as a pundit for Stan Sport, helped explain what was happening to his audience.

"As we see there, TJ is a proud Maori man and is just showing the haka the respect it deserves, obviously that's why he's taken the time."

'This was a win for the Springboks'

"Despite defeat, the Boks rediscovered their soul in Townsville and, with captain Siya Kolisi front and centre, proved that their champion qualities remain firmly intact," wrote Craig Lewis for South Africa's rugby magazine website.

"There were no frills or fuss, this was about brutal, belligerent Springbok rugby. The pack was a weapon. The kicking boot an ally. It was back to basics!

"Yes, it wasn't enough in the end, with the All Blacks snatching defeat at the death as they so often do but, in all but on the scoreboard, this was a win for the Springboks."

'Boks' enemy wasn't the kicks'

South African journalist Brenden Nel launched a defence of South Africa's tactics on social media.

NZME's Liam Napier said: "Anti-rugby, anti-attack, call it what you will. The Boks had no interest whatsoever in playing with the ball. Their tactics sure were effective, though."

And Nell agreed.

"Don't think the Bok kicking game worked? All Blacks had 16 handling errors, 23 turnovers," he posted on Twitter.

"When last did you see that in an All Black test. When Boks played too much rugby - in the last 10 - they gave away the crucial turnover. Boks enemy not kicks, but 16 penalties given away."

'Performance not really what we wanted'

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said the scrappy and humid contest was what they expected but it was a learning experience for some of his players who had never faced the world champions before.

"The performance wasn't really what we wanted but we were forced into a lot of errors from their pressure," he said.

"That was a game that we expected to come up against but hats off to them, I just loved our attitude when things weren't going well."

'The ugliest win this year'

"Against all the odds, the All Blacks won an arm wrestle against the Boks. They got sucked into a style of game they didn't want to, were forced into playing from set-piece to set-piece, unable to build any momentum or control the tempo, and yet they delivered the win.

"It was the ugliest win they have enjoyed this year and one which exposed a few cracks and issues, but no one should lose sight of the fact that they won. This young team found a way to survive the ordeal the South Africans put them through.

"They were physically attacked in a way they haven't been for an age, forced to play behind the gainline and indeed behind a set-piece that was creaking and exposed to a kicking onslaught that they never, but for the massive exception of Jordie Barrett, managed to deal with. And yet when the final whistle blew, the All Blacks had won."