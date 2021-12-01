Horse racing: Ben Foote vying for Group 1 trifecta

Horse racing Travelling Lght with Ben Foote. Photo / Trish Dunell.

Few people get the chance at a trifecta in a Group 1 race, but that is what Cambridge horseman Ben Foote is vying for in the Group 1 Captain Cook Stakes (1600m) at Trentham on Saturday.

The track holds fond memories for Foote, who scored his first elite-level victory with Travelling Light when she won the Group 1 Levin Classic (1600m) last year at the venue.

Travelling Light has had two runs this time in for a first-up placing at Te Rapa over 1400m before running seventh in the Group 2 Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders' Stakes (1400m) in Hamilton last start.

While initially disappointed with the result, Foote said he was happy with the run after speaking to jockey Jonathan Riddell.

"I was originally disappointed but after I spoke with Jonny and looking at it [race replay] a few times, she definitely would have been right in the mix with a good run," Foote said.

"Jonny wasn't very happy. Everywhere he went he got blocked for a run and by the time she got a run they were gone."

Foote has been pleased with Travelling Light's work ahead of her weekend assignment and he is expecting a strong showing against some quality opposition.

"The track suits and the distance suits, her work has been good, so we are very hopeful of a big run on Saturday," he said yesterday.

While he is confident with his own charge, Foote also has shares in two of her rivals on Saturday — the Lauren Brennan-trained Vigor Winner and Jamie Richards-trained Brando.

"Luckily I have shares in a couple of other horses," Foote said.

"They [Brennan and Richards] are very happy with both horses. I am pretty sure they will be going into Saturday thinking the same as me [winning chances].

"I hope Travelling Light wins and those two run second and third."

While he will have three interests in the race on Saturday, Foote won't be on course, instead heading to Matamata where he has two runners.

Rekindled Express will tackle the Group 3 Bonecrusher Stakes (1400m), while The Certifier will line-up in the Waikato Stud 1500.

"The Certifier had a quiet trial the other day," Foote said. "He is going to be in with a chance if he draws well.

"Rekindled Express has got a bit of ability and I am going into the race thinking he is going to be pretty hard to beat."