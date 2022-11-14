Sir Graham Henry on the Black Ferns celebrating at his house. Video / Coast / Huia Behn

Less than 48 hours after clinching the trophy, a victory parade for the world champion Black Ferns remains in doubt.

Acting Prime Minister and Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson is due to speak to journalists at a post-cabinet press conference this afternoon and will likely face questions about whether the Black Ferns will have the chance to celebrate with their fans and revel with the silverware crowning them six-time rugby champions.

The Black Ferns celebrate the win in the Rugby World Cup final after beating England at Eden Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Unlimited, which would typically organise such an event, has said nothing is currently planned.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown also sidestepped the idea of organising a parade for the victorious women.

“It would be very difficult to top the extraordinary party Aucklanders had at the national stadium Eden Park on Saturday night or the celebration at Te Komititanga (Britomart) on Sunday,” a spokesperson for Brown said.

“This is a national celebration of a huge moment in New Zealand sport and so central government will no doubt want to take the lead - and we’re looking forward to hearing what the Acting Prime Minister and Sports Minister has to say at his press conference today.”

Black Ferns star Ruby Tui takes a selfie with some fans in Auckland yesterday after winning the World Cup on Saturday night. Photo / Alex Burton

Black Ferns Media Manager, Libby Boggs told the Herald that many players are heading home or overseas.

“The team are so looking forward to going home,” Boggs said. “We’ve got girls going to Raro, Australia, and the Maldives, they’re all going on holiday, so there’s definitely not a specific request from the team to have a parade.”

Toby Robson, the communications manager at New Zealand Rugby, also passed the ball on and said players were now out of contract and spending time with whānau.

The team, however, celebrated their win with some fans at Britomart on Sunday before heading to Waiheke Island to kick on at Sir Graham Henry’s pad as a team.

Henry told Coast FM this morning the team was a “fantastic group of individuals” who loved each other’s company.

The lack of official celebrations potentially poses itself as a missed opportunity to capitalise on the Black Ferns popularity. After winning the 2011 Rugby World Cup and breaking a lengthy title drought, the All Blacks toured across Aotearoa, parading the streets of Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland just days after the victory.