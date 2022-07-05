The women's Black Sticks are in prime position to book a quarter-final spot at the Hockey World Cup following a 3-1 pool play win over England in Amsterdam this morning.
New Zealand sit top of group B through two matches with a win in their final match over India on Friday enough to see them advance straight through to the final eight. A draw may also be enough.
The second and third placed sides in each group will move through to the cross-over round, meaning the Black Sticks have at least qualified for the knockout phase.
England, the fourth-ranked side in the tournament and favourites in the group, took the lead in the first quarter through a Lily Owsley penalty corner. But two goals from Katie Doar within 10 minutes gave New Zealand a 2-1 lead shortly halftime.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A Tarryn Davey penalty corner in the 50th minute made it 3-1.
India and China drew the earlier game 1-1 to leave them two points behind New Zealand in the standings.