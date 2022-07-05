England's Lily Owsley and Megan Hull of the Black Sticks fight for the ball during their World Cup pool match. Photo / Getty

The women's Black Sticks are in prime position to book a quarter-final spot at the Hockey World Cup following a 3-1 pool play win over England in Amsterdam this morning.

New Zealand sit top of group B through two matches with a win in their final match over India on Friday enough to see them advance straight through to the final eight. A draw may also be enough.

The second and third placed sides in each group will move through to the cross-over round.

England, the fourth-ranked side in the tournament and favourites in the group, took the lead in the first quarter through a Lily Owsley penalty corner. But two goals from Katie Doar within 10 minutes gave New Zealand a 2-1 lead at the break.

A Tarryn Davey penalty corner in the 50th minute made it 3-1.