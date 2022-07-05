Voyager 2021 media awards
Hockey: Black Sticks beat England at World Cup to go top of group

England's Lily Owsley and Megan Hull of the Black Sticks fight for the ball during their World Cup pool match. Photo / Getty

NZ Herald

The women's Black Sticks are in prime position to book a quarter-final spot at the Hockey World Cup following a 3-1 pool play win over England in Amsterdam this morning.

New Zealand sit top of group B through two matches with a win in their final match over India on Friday enough to see them advance straight through to the final eight. A draw may also be enough.

The second and third placed sides in each group will move through to the cross-over round.

England, the fourth-ranked side in the tournament and favourites in the group, took the lead in the first quarter through a Lily Owsley penalty corner. But two goals from Katie Doar within 10 minutes gave New Zealand a 2-1 lead at the break.

A Tarryn Davey penalty corner in the 50th minute made it 3-1.