The Cole-bred son of Aston Dee Bee and Big Time Izzy could not have been more impressive, with the greyhound phenomenon racking up 20 wins from his 23 races – a remarkable 87% winning strike rate.

Add in a pair of minor placings, and his career stakes earnings have rocketed up to $132,752 for his owning White Horse Toaster Syndicate, which includes numerous high-profile equine industry participants.

“He’s a pretty good dog alright,” understated a proud Brendon Cole.

“We’re really proud of him – he’s going great guns and I feel there’s more to come, as he’s still only young (January 2022 whelp).”

Look, he’s done it against all ages and based on that, everything else is at his mercy.

“He’ll go to Commentators Day (Manawatu, July 30) and then, the New Zealand Cup will be his first main target for next season,” advised Cole.

“Unbelievable – obviously, once He’s All Go hit the front, the result was never in doubt.”

It’s like riding a wave, winning five Group 1 races in six months.

And to think he’s getting better – He’s All Go is an exceptional greyhound,” enthused syndicate manager Paul Claridge.

“The New Zealand Cup is the goal, with Brendon mapping out a plan to lead him into that race.

“We live for today and don’t worry about tomorrow.

“Put it this way, rugby players play for their clubs, then if they’re good enough, they successfully step up to the next level.

“He’s All Go has achieved that – you never know about what the future holds.

“Brendon is the conductor of the orchestra and it’s entirely over to him,” suggested Claridge, who also was keeping a close eye on how the battle for the minor placings unfolded.

Claridge is also involved in the Conspiracy Theory Syndicate, with their runner Brockie’s Luck (Zambora Brockie – All About Space) finishing into a gallant third placing.

Other highlights from Friday’s meeting included the Lisa Cole-prepared Federal Infrared extending her New Zealand stakes earning record up to $390,608, via her pace-making 30.17 C4/5 520m win.

And the Cole kennels have another budding chasing star looming, with the exciting Boom Dynamite winning his fourth race from as many races with his effortless 29.99 C1 520m victory.

This son of Aston Kimetto and Big Time Vegas is likely to be sighted flying through the grades for his owners Lisa Cole and Craig Rendle.



