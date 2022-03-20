Australian cricket legend, Shane Warne, was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Thailand following a suspected heart attack. Video / AP / Getty / NZ Herald

Shane Warne has been farewelled by his closest family and friends in a private funeral today.

A cluster of Australian cricket icons arrived at Warne's beloved St Kilda Football Club for the invitation-only ceremony, including Victorian seamer Merv Hughes, former Test captain Mark Taylor, batting great Mark Waugh and former wicketkeeper Ian Healy.

Close mate Michael Clarke, former fast bowler Brendon Julian and partner in crime Glenn McGrath were also in attendance.

Shane Warne's coffin is carried out, with his son Jackson right front.

Photo / David Caird

The service was held in Melbourne with almost 100 high-profile names attending, including TV commentating colleagues, Melbourne media personalities and St Kilda football club figures.

Eddie McGuire hosted the funeral and delivered the opening tribute.

"He brought together so many things," McGuire told reporters outside the venue, as reported by The Herald Sun.

"The reason why he was so loved is that he was fallible, he was Superman. You threw the ball to Warne, you sat in that Southern Stand and he did the things you dreamt of doing as a kid.

Shane Warne. Photo / Getty Images

"He had the hat trick, took 700 wickets, the Gatting ball, he did everything.

"He did the things like wow, I wonder what it would be like to be a playboy in London society.

"The magic part about Shane Warne was that he sprinkled his gold dust everywhere he went.

"He didn't become a hermit, he brought his friends into everything in life."

The guest list included former Footy Show host Sam Newman, Melbourne Cup identity Lloyd Williams and some members of Warne's poker group.

Former St Kilda player Steven Baker and club president Andrew Bassat were also among the mourners, along with comedian Glenn Robbins, Fox Sports presenter Mark Howard, Dannii Minogue and Sue Gudinski.

Following a heartbreaking lap of honour around St Kilda's home ground of Moorabbin Oval, Warne's body left the venue in a hearse on Sunday afternoon shortly after 12.45 pm.

The Herald Sun reports that the Coldplay anthem Fix You blared from the ground's speakers as a small group of people followed the coffin, including Warne's three children and his parents.

Warne's brother Jason, father Keith and son Jackson were among those who carried his coffin to the car.

The cricket legend's coffin was not covered in flowers, rather a pair of St Kilda scarves.

Shane Warne's coffin is carried out, with his son Jackson right front.

Warne's children previously attended a special tribute to the cricket legend during an AFL match on Friday at Marvel Stadium.

Warne's former partner Elizabeth Hurley posted on Instagram just hours before the funeral that she was devastated about being unable to attend.

"My heart aches that I can't be in Australia tomorrow for Shane's funeral," she wrote.

"I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can't get there. These pictures were taken in Sri Lanka to celebrate our engagement – we had all our children with us and it was the happiest time.

"It still hasn't really sunk in that he's gone. It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love, your Luna."

The service comes 10 days before a crowd of 50,000 is expected to gather at the MCG for a star-studded public memorial.

Coldplay's Chris Martin will be sending a music performance to be played during the memorial, while pop icons Elton John and Ed Sheeran will also deliver messages.

The MCG's Great Southern Stand will be renamed in the king of spin's honour, a move announced just hours after his death.

The 52-year-old died of a suspected heart attack on March 4 while holidaying in Thailand.

In a touching post to his father last week, Jackson said no one would be able to fill the void he had left in his heart.

"Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza is never going to be the same," he wrote.

"But I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what. So that's what I'm going to do, try and be happy.

"I'm going to miss you so much Dad, I wish I could look you in the eyes one more time and give you one more hug.

"You were truly the best father and best mate anyone could've asked for."

— with NCA NewsWire