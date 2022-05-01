Hawks #12 Ethan Rusbatch drives to the hoop in the first half of the NZNBL match against Franklin Bulls on Sunday. Photo Ian Cooper

By Thomas Airey

The Taylor Hawks started their 2022 National Basketball League campaign in disappointing fashion, losing 70-74 to the Franklin Bulls at Pettigrew Green Arena this afternoon .

Hawke's Bay struggled to get anything consistent going on offense and were bullied by the visitors at times.

The game spluttered along with Hawks stars Jarrod Kenny, Hyrum Harris and Jack Salt absent, along with Bulls talisman Corey Webster. All are making their way back from overseas leagues.

Hawke's Bay played a tight eight-man rotation with Ethan Rusbatch, Derone Raukawa and Jordan Hunt all playing over 37 of the 40 minutes.

Franklin set the tone early with their size and aggression around the rim on offense paying dividends.

Bulls centre Anzac Rissetto bullied his way to seven points and four rebounds in the first quarter while the shorter Hawks guards struggled to contain New Zealand Breakers forward Isaac Davidson (12 points, five rebounds, five steals).

Hawks #15 Jordan Hunt (left) attempts to shoot over Bulls player Joshua Leger. Photo Ian Cooper

Fortunately for the home team Franklin missed six of their first 10 free throws and Rusbatch hit a couple of three-pointers to give Hawke's Bay an unlikely 20-17 lead at the end of the first term.

The Hawks made hard work of things offensively in the second quarter, either turning the ball over or missing a field goal on 17 out of 25 possessions.

Rusbatch hit another three (3/9 for the game from deep) to keep his team in the contest while a silly foul from Rissetto at the end of the half put Derone Raukawa on the foul line where he hit both free throws to make it 35-39 at the break.

Hawke's Bay continued to struggle with the ball, suffering the same issues with their offensive rhythm in the third quarter.

While the Bulls were able to get to the rim and finish with their size and physicality advantage, the Hawks could not get any separation off the dribble to set up easy offense.

Rusbatch was the bright spot (game high 22 points, seven rebounds) for the Hawks, dragging his team from a double-digit deficit to trail just 52-57 after the third period.

His running mate, Raukawa, sprung to life in the fourth quarter with a couple of baskets before a nice kick-out assist for a Derek Albertsen three-pointer that cut the Franklin lead to two.

The Hawks couldn't quite reel them in, though, with an unsportsmanlike foul gifting the Bulls four points from one possession in the last few minutes.

A Raukawa three-pointer put Hawke's Bay back in the game with just over a minute remaining but they couldn't execute well enough to get any closer than four points down.

The scoreline was a little flattering to the Hawks as well, with Franklin missing 13 of their 22 free throws.

Hawke's Bay will have to improve for their next outing on Thursday night against the Taranaki Mountain Airs in New Plymouth, the first of six straight away games before they host the Auckland Tuatara on June 4.