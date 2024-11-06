Harris v Donald: We’ve got the result!

Harris v Donald – choose your side. Composite photo / NZME

The world watches with bated breath as two powerful rivals, masters of their wily crafts, face off in a decisive contest.

As everyone is focused on the final moments of the US election (and media observers are particularly vigilant for clickbait headlines that don’t deliver), Herald researchers have uncovered a ball-by-ball match report of the final over of a (completely hypothetical) ODI between New Zealand and Australia. We join the action as Chris HARRIS (on four wickets) prepares to bowl to Sir DONALD Bradman (64 runs, 36 short of a century).

49.1 HARRIS to DONALD, 6 runs

The Kiwi allrounder sends down a trademark dibbly-dobbly. The greatest batsman ever pings it into Row J.

49.2 HARRIS to DONALD, 6 runs