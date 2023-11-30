OPINION

The recent conclusion of Operation Inca, a 17-month-long investigation into alleged race fixing within New Zealand’s harness racing industry, leaves critical questions regarding transparency, legal accountability and the profound impact on individuals and the industry’s reputation.

One of the glaring issues highlighted by the operation is the lack of conclusive evidence supporting the initial allegations. Despite extensive surveillance involving phone taps, bugged cars and hotel rooms, and the arrest of 11 racing industry participants, the recent decision by Judge Michael Crosbie to stay the last two charges underscores the troubling absence of substantive proof.

The human toll exacted during the operation is disconcerting. Reports of divorce, depression, and significant financial strain among the accused underscore the personal consequences of a prolonged and inconclusive investigation. These unintended outcomes emphasise the need for a review of the investigation process, ensuring it is fair, transparent, and minimises the collateral damage suffered by individuals and their families.

Furthermore, the lack of transparency surrounding the conclusion of the operation exacerbates public scepticism and erodes trust in the integrity of the harness racing industry. As Harness Racing New Zealand (HRNZ) awaits Crosbie’s written findings, scheduled for February, there is a demand for official confirmation the operation has concluded and the charges dropped.

The legal ramifications of the operation raise additional concerns. The absence of evidence supporting the allegations and the subsequent dropping of charges emphasise the need for a robust and accountable legal system. Questions arise about the appropriateness of the legal procedures and the potential for reputational damage to linger even when individuals are cleared of any wrongdoing.

This case raises concerns about the justification for such high-profile arrests and the potential for lasting damage to the reputations of those wrongly accused given the proportionality and efficiency of investigations that lead to publicised arrests, only to fizzle out without conclusive evidence. It is not merely a matter of legalities; it is about rebuilding the shattered lives of those accused, mending the tarnished reputation of the harness racing industry, and ensuring our legal system evolves to meet the demands of justice and fairness.

A thorough review of Operation Inca would be wise, with a focus on transparency in the investigation process and the human cost borne by individuals wrongly accused. It is essential that the racing industry and legal authorities take proactive steps to rebuild public confidence, ensuring justice is not only served but is seen to be served, and the reputations of those caught in the investigative crossfire are duly restored.

