Gymnastics coaches banned from weighing athletes by governing body

British Gymnastics has banned coaches from weighing athletes in an effort to stop “harmful practices” in the wake of a review which found “systemic” physical and emotional abuse in the sport.

Last year, the Whyte Review found evidence of physical and emotional abuse in the sport “borne of inadequate practice”.

Under new guidelines, only qualified sport science or medical practitioners will be allowed to weigh gymnasts at their choice. They must be 10 years or older.

“Everyone in gymnastics have a responsibility to create a safe and uplifting gymnastics experience for all,” a new policy reads.

“Weighing of gymnasts must always be their choice and must only be undertaken by qualified sport science or medical practitioners with the gymnast’s optimal long-term development in mind, and with clear, scientifically valid rationale. Only gymnasts over the age of 10 can be weighed in a gymnastics setting, and weight data must always be combined with another measure. Coaches must not weigh gymnasts,” the guideline says.

“We have reviewed the reasons for coaches weighing gymnasts, we do not consider any significant advantages or information gained from weighing gymnasts other than by a qualified sport science or medicine practitioner,” the British Gymnastics website says.

Other new guidelines state hydration and academic education as two areas to change including a line saying gymnasts must be allowed be go to the toilet when required.

“Gymnasts must be provided with opportunities to drink regularly throughout a gymnastics session or activity, with gymnasts encouraged to consume fluids as they feel comfortable to. If a gymnast requires the toilet during a gymnastics session or activity, they must be able to go at the earliest available opportunity,” it states.

The Whyte Review was commissioned in 2020 by UK Sport and Sport England after gymnasts spoke out about bullying, abuse and discrimination in the sport.