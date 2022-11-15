Greyhound racing: Opawa Superstar tenacious in NZ Cup victory

Opawa Superstar dug deep to win the $100,000 Group 1 Suck It Up Ltd New Zealand Cup. Photo credit: Dave Robbie.

By Peter Fenemor

Track sense, determination and sheer guts sums up the sensational victory that the talented Opawa Superstar secured in Thursday’s $100,000 Suck It Up Ltd New Zealand Cup.

For trainers Dave and Jean Fahey, it was the 10th occasion they have mentored a New Zealand Cup winner – a truly astounding effort!

The Group 1 520m race presented numerous potential outcomes during the 30.01 seconds it took to complete the action-packed event.

The Lisa Cole-prepared Federal Infrared won the break from the four-trap, tearing through her first sectional in 5.82.

She was joined at the sharp end of the field by kennelmate Mustang Charlie when entering the back straight, and he held a narrow race lead when reaching the back mark in 17.67. Racing handy to the pace then was the third Cole-trained finalist, Hometown Hero.

Meanwhile, last year’s NZ Cup third placegetter Opawa Superstar displayed track sense, when after making a moderate start from trap-eight, he eased himself down onto the rail rounding the first turn when chasing after Cole’s three runners.

At the back mark, he was in a challenging position from where, on the home turn, he attempted to take a minuscule gap between Federal Infrared and Mustang Charlie. He was momentarily held up, however undeterred, he punched through the gap just before straightening up for the run home.

From there, the son of Fernando Bale and Opawa Tab dug in deep, extending to claim his third Group 1 career title by 1.75 lengths over a gallant Federal Infrared. In the race for third, a further three lengths back, it was Hometown Hero who ran down kennelmate Mustang Charlie by a neck.

“I was worried when Opawa Superstar didn’t jump too well. I was pleased with the way he improved to put himself into contention going down the back. I was concerned when he was hindered when going for a gap, then he showed his courage by pushing through the gap.

“He is a fearless chaser and once he took the lead in the run home, I then felt more comfortable,” reflected Dave Fahey, adding, “I’ll probably take him up north for a Manawatu 457m feature in a couple of weeks.”

When asked about himself and Jean preparing 10 New Zealand Cup winners, Fahey responded with, “After our sixth cup winner (2013 – Opawa Swede), I set a goal to train 10 NZ Cup winners. It was a dream come true and it came up quicker than what I thought it would.”

It was also a milestone NZ Cup victory for owners Opawa Racing Ltd, as this was their fifth Cup success, all of whom were trained by the Faheys. They also bred Opawa Superstar, along with

Opawa Swede. Incidentally, there has been another litter of nine whelped in a repeat Fernando Bale and Opawa Tab mating.

On this occasion, the Opawa team brought in a mate Allan Davidson into the ownership in Opawa Superstar. It was a nervous time for all concerned, with Opawa Superstar having to come back from an injury he sustained in the NZ Nationals Middle Distance Final, which he had won.

Opawa Racing principal Robin Wales explains. “I have to acknowledge the Faheys and Kirsten Wylie from K9HQ, who worked tirelessly to get Superstar back to his previous best. Special thanks to them, as without their outstanding work, we certainly wouldn’t have won this Cup.”

About the NZ Cup itself, he added, “Disappointed that Superstar was outjumped and that he wasn’t able to whip past the pace down the back straight as I expected, then he got checked on the turn. When he got squashed, I thought he was gone and it wasn’t until about 100m out that I thought he could win this.

“It is phenomenal to breed a New Zealand Cup winner. Superstar proved that I was right when from his break-in and then trialling him, I thought he was the best dog we have bred. Back then, he ran a post-to-post time that was unbelievable.”

Wales also took time out for a moment of reflection, when thinking about his deceased racing mates Graham Campbell and Ron Todd. “Yes, it is disappointing that they couldn’t share in this win. I guess I did for a moment feel a bit lonely.

“It is hard to carry on when you lose both of your business and racing partners. We enjoyed so many great memories together.

“We sold a share in him to Allan (Davidson) who gave him his appropriate racing name. And all I can say about Dave and Jean – they certainly are training machines.”

It has been a magical ride for Davidson; understandably so when you are involved in the ownership of a greyhound who from his 40 races has now won $246,865 in stake earnings, the result of 27 wins and 12 minor placings.

“Unbelievable – it was an amazing thrill,” expressed Davidson. “As the lids went up, I thought we might be lucky enough to get a placing at best. Then, the race changed complexion and got exciting on the home turn. He was super strong during the run home – that was the Opawa Superstar we had at the Auckland Cup (winner).

“Special mention goes to Dave and Jean for their 10th Cup winner, but also for all the great work they and the team does behind the scenes. Opawa Racing has been tremendous and without Robin and Graham, I sure wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today.”

And it was entirely appropriate that Opawa Superstar made a guest appearance during the annual Show Day gathering at the Anglers Arms Hotel in Sefton, where he deservedly received ‘superstar’ attention!

Pawnote: The 10th NZ Cup training success for Dave and Jean Fahey advanced their tally of Group 1 training wins to an astounding 56 winners. They have also mentored 60 Group 2 winners, plus one at Group 3 level (Sydney). They have now prepared an outstanding 117 black-type winners.