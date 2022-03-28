Greyhound racing: Mustang Charlie zooms to Group 2 victory

Mustang Charlie stands on top of the dais with handler Ella Cole, daughter of Lisa and Brendon. Photo supplied by Palmerston North Greyhound Racing Club.

Mustang Charlie delivered for favourite punters on Friday, when he took out the Group 2 North Island Championship at Manawatu Raceway.

Premiership-leading trainer Lisa Cole had six runners in the $20,000 feature, and Mustang Charlie was heavily backed late. The son of Aston Dee Bee and Mepunga Flame jumped last from Box 5, but quickly mustered speed and accelerated through the pack.

The fearless chaser drove away to score by over three lengths over Cumbria Lad (Courtney Turnwald) and Big Time Kaylee (Cole).

Friday's victory marked a triumphant return to the racetrack for Mustang Charlie, who had been off the scene for nearly two months following an injury setback.

"He's a serious dog with a big motor," said kennel representative Brendon Cole. "If he was a safe beginner, he'd be a genuine Group 1 dog in Australia."

The greyhound began his career in Australia, before being booked on a flight to New Zealand following "concentration issues" during a race at Sandown.

Since arriving in his new environment, he's shown no signs of distraction.

"I've had no issues with him at all since he learnt about the finish-on lure and things like that. He's a very good chaser now.

"He's a beautiful dog; he's the gentlest dog to handle. You wouldn't think you even had a dog in your hand when you're with him. You can just walk him on a piece of cotton."

Mustang Charlie has now had 28 raceday starts for 12 wins and 10 minor placings and has earnt $52,854 in prizemoney. His next raceday outing will be on Thursday at Cambridge (Race 11, No. 5), and he'll then return there for the premier race meeting on 14 April.

"When he does nail the start, he'll just be something that we haven't seen before. He's got the same pace as a Federal Morgan; it's just that we've got to get him to nail the start.

"He's got his tricks, but if he gets room as we saw the other day, he's faster than most dogs that are running around."