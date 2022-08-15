Know Keeper got up to score in the last stride at Addington on Thursday night. Photo / Dave Robbie

Know Keeper got up to score in the last stride at Addington on Thursday night. Photo / Dave Robbie

The utter relief followed by immense emotions was felt by Garry Cleeve after Know Keeper's pulsating last stride win in Thursday's $25,000 GRNZ NZ National Distance Final.

Know Keeper required every millimetre of the Addington 732m journey to book his place in the Australian National Distance Final (720m) in Sydney on August 27.

Craig Roberts loaded away his stayer Raja Bale into the one-trap. It was a draw which he effectively used when scurrying straight into the race lead.

Meanwhile, Know Keeper got involved in a degree of early jostling, which meant, with a lap of the track to run, he was giving the pacemaker around a 10-length head-start.

Going down the back straight the last time, the star stayer was still about six lengths behind the pace. Then, Know Keeper's staying endurance kicked in when rounding the final turn, gradually eating up the gap.

It was a desperate last stride fling that the staying phenomenon Know Keeper delivered, resulting in his paper thin 43.58 victory and a ticket across the Tasman.

"The emotions flowed when I saw his six number going up in the frame. I didn't think he could get up from where he was in the running – he certainly knows where the line is. It was a very nervous watch!

"I'm extremely proud of Kevin (kennel-name)," reflected Cleeve, who added, "the support we received after the race was absolutely amazing. It's fantastic to race a dog as good as him.

"He seems to have come through the race in great order – actually, he was up on his toes when I retrieved him from the swab box an hour or so after the race."

Cleeve is also rapt with the Sydney trap-two draw he has been allocated. "The two is ideal for him. I'm very proud to represent New Zealand."

He is also very appreciative of the offer that Scott Eaton has made in providing the full use of his kennels. "That's one less thing that we have to worry about," confirmed Cleeve.

Understandably, Cleeve hasn't had the time to consider his options post the final. "Look, if we get our backside kicked, we'll probably get straight on the plane back home. If he runs in the top-three, then I'll look at other options that may be open to him."

It was a hugely successful evening of racing during the premier meeting for the Cleeve team, who mentored the winner of four races, plus also secured three-minor placings. Included amongst the winners was Know Keeper's littermates Know Price and Know Grizzles.

"I had forgotten what it's like to win a race on a Thursday night," chuckled Cleeve. "To win four races on a premier night certainly makes all the work we do at home worthwhile."

It was thoroughly deserved win and trans-Tasman trip for Know Keeper and 'Crafty' Cleeve, especially considering Know Keeper won last season's GRNZ NZ National Middle Distance Final, but obviously wasn't able to travel owing to the Covid-19 cancellation of the event.

Know Keeper has now won 20 of his 22 staying outings, including five of them at Group race level. Thursday's win propelled the stakes won by the son of Know Class and Know Jinx up to an impressive $263,929.

$25,000 GRNZ NZ National Middle Distance Final

Opawa Superstar will now head to Sydney to compete at Wentworth Park on 27 August. Photo / Dave Robbie

It was a high-class field that was loaded away into the Addington 520m traps, with the victor also being rewarded with an all-expenses paid trip to Sydney.

Included was the mouthwatering clash between two of last season's leading middle distance performers in Opawa Superstar for Dave and Jean Fahey and the Craig Roberts-prepared Talbingo Bale. The clash didn't disappoint.

Opawa Superstar settled midfield on the rail during the early charge, while Talbingo Bale pushed up onto the pace from his wide draw.

Basically, the race was decided when rounding the first turn when Opawa Superstar seized on a saloon racing passage to slip through along the rail.

At the same time, Talbingo Bale was held out in the middle of the track, which enabled his race rival to boot clear when going down the back straight.

Talbingo Bale punched home strongly over the concluding stages, however Opawa Superstar held a half-length margin at the judge. He secured his Sydney ticket after 30.29 seconds of hard-out chasing.

"Yes, it's great for him to win this. To represent New Zealand is a career highlight for us – we consider it a privilege," expressed Dave Fahey.

He was noncommittal when asked about Opawa Superstar drawing trap-seven in Sydney. "At this stage, I haven't got a clue on what the other dogs will do.

"What I can say is that he's not scared to push up and he'll take any gap that is offered to him."

Opawa Racing Limited bred the son of Fernando Bale and Opawa Tab and principal Robin Wales races him in partnership with Allan Davidson.

Opawa Superstar will cross the Tasman as the winner of 24 of his 36 races. He has secured 11 minor placings, meaning his stakes tally now sits at a tidy $185,277.

It is also a positive testament for New Zealand breeding as both of the Kiwi representatives are New Zealand-bred greyhounds.

Another meeting highlight for the Faheys came when they mentored the promising youngster Jovita to victory in the $7,500 Garrard's horse & Hound Canterbury OTB Maiden Final.

The I Pave Opawa syndicate-owned daughter of Fernando Bale and Fair Pippa jumped sweetly from the eight-trap, which translated into her easy 30.25 520m win. She has been astutely placed by her conditioners, with this being her third 520m maiden win from as many attempts.

And it was an emotional conclusion to the meeting, when the Tony Hart-trained Alternate Shot stylishly won the last race $15,000 Rose & Thistle Cannonball Sprint feature over the 295m dash.

Alternate Shot is raced by the Estate of Ray Adcock, along with his northern compatriot Faye Lockhart.