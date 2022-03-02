Master Porthos was impressive winning his Railway Sprint heat last Sunday. Photo supplied by the Auckland Greyhound Racing Club

Form analyst Shane Kendall has given his thoughts ahead of the two greyhound Group 1 features at Manukau Stadium on Sunday.

Group 1 $80,000 Auckland Cup 527m (Race 10 at 4:29pm)

1. Bahati Bale. Craig Roberts.

Slow away from Box 7 in her heat but showed great track sense when hunting back to the rails before the first corner. Was never going to peg back Opawa Superstar, but is getting stronger and considering her poor start, running second was a great result. Perfect box for her in the final; just needs to step early like she has shown she can at Addington.

2. Opawa Albert. G Farrell.

A career best effort in pushing Raja Bale all the way to the line in a 30.13 run in his heat. Has a great strike-rate from Box 2 and is a dog who is improving with every start. He may not yet be ready for this but do expect some bold races in the months to come at Manukau.

3. Opawa Superstar. Jean & Dave Fahey.

Will take his stakes over $100,000 with a top 2 finish in this. In 24 starts, he has only finished worse than third once, which is a rare accomplishment for a dog racing consistently against the best for the last three or four months. He pushed under Zipping Hewitt in his heat win and there is every indication he can improve on his first look on the track time-wise. Does so much right in his races and is one of the leading chances for the final.

4. Opawa Wayne. Jean & Dave Fahey.

Seems to relish wide draws as seen in his heat win and his previous win at Addington Raceway. Box 4 will not be of much use to him, and he has the final's best two dogs on either side of him. With the career stats of 21 times in the money from 27 starts, he has proven himself as a handy Class 5 greyhound. Could run a sneaky top 3 if he brings his best.

5. Talbingo Bale. Craig Roberts.

Superb 30.05 run on his track debut. Could well be the fastest dog in the country but does not always get it right at box rise. He went in as favourite for the Manawatu Cup final but did not begin on terms and Opawa Superstar took full advantage of that, jumping straight to the lead. Will have to cross Opawa Superstar to win this one. He is capable of doing so, but may have to back up his massive track debut run.

Talbingo Bale was the fastest qualifier for Sunday's Group 1 $80,000 Auckland Cup. Photo supplied by the Auckland Greyhound Racing Club.

6. Know Keeper. Garry Cleeve.

Left behind early by Talbingo Bale but that was to be expected, as Know Keeper is better known for his staying capabilities. Does seem the most likely to take advantage of any trouble up front with a powerful finishing burst. Winning chance if the two fancies make a mistake and definitely a place shot, despite the poor draw.

7. Thrilling Risk. Karen Walsh.

Came super close to mowing down Opawa Wayne in his heat. He is a strong type but can jump well on his day, which he will need to do in this. Wider box stats play well, despite the majority of them being at Cambridge. Another who will be looking to take advantage of the favoured runners making early mistakes.

8. Raja Bale. Craig Roberts.

One of three runners for Roberts in the final and this boy was another who went super in his first look at the track. Looks to lob a spot early and wait for his chance to strike later in the race. His Box 8 stats are poor, but he is a class act with the credentials to take this out.

9. Big Time Panda. Lisa Cole.

Led her heat for a long way into the straight in running a brave third. Look for her to take a lot of confidence in that for future runs back in the CD.

10. Agent Levi. G & S Fredrickson.

Showed a stack of mid-race speed in his third to Talbingo Bale in the fastest heat. Look for him to compete over the middle distances at Manawatu.

Group 1 $30,000 Railway Sprint 318m (Race 8 at 3:40pm)

1. Big Time Prada. Lisa Cole.

Had a rich patch of form a month ago where she defeated Typhoon Tim and went three-straight in December. Slow away in her heat and received a lot of luck from Box 6 in finishing second. Box 1 is ideal for her, with a wide runner on her outside. Comes into calculations in a big way for the final. Will need to improve on her two average starts to date on this track, though.

2. Portland Wonder. Tracey & Lisa Craik.

Sensational form coming into this, with five wins and a second from her last six starts. Comes up with Box 2 again, from where she was never in any danger in her heat victory. Obviously, this is harder, but she could be up in the early firing line. Would be a sneaky chance if she can find the front and if the speed stars struggle to cross from out wide.

3. Golden Fern. T A Green.

Big effort to push Wild Kiwi to within a neck in an 18.32 in his heat. He is generally strong to the line but inconsistent at box rise. He is the only C4 graded dog in the final, which is a solid achievement, but will most likely be up against it class and talent-wise in the final.

4. Wild Kiwi. Jared Udy & Denise Cottam.

Did what was expected from him in his heat from Box 2. He has been a super steady performer throughout his career, as seen in his 54 cheques from 90 starts. The three major speed merchants in the race are all drawn directly outside him. Will have to be faultless at box rise to get a slice of this.

5. Nevada Phil. Jean & Dave Fahey.

Not a noted middle box performer, despite his win three back at Manawatu when coming from off the pace in Box 5. Was left behind by Master Porthos in his heat but most in this field would have been as well. Has been in the top echelon of South Island sprinters since arriving from Australia. Capable enough but will have to do a lot right from a tricky draw.

6. Wheels On Fire. Tracey & Lisa Craik.

Was great to see this boy back in form with an easy 18.25 heat victory. He was only fairly away from Box 1, but his astounding second phase acceleration put the race to bed not long after. Box 6 in the final does not

suit his racing style at all and there is no room for errors against the country's best sprinters. Has the speed and ability to take this out, but will have to have good track sense.

7. Master Porthos. A L Hart.

One of the best track debut sprints, especially given the occasion, in a long time. Kennel representative Dylan Voyce rated this dog the fastest in the kennel a few months ago and, boy, has he backed it up lately. Chased down Homebush Sirius in a sub 17 second run at Addington before a crazy 18.08 time from box 3 in his first look at Manukau. Seems to handle the wider draws and looms as a massive threat.

8. Pina Colada. Jared Udy & Denise Cottam.

A surprise winner in her heat when out-jumping Typhoon Tim from Box 8 on her way to an 18.50 victory. Gets her favourite box again for the final but has a lot of speedy customers to outpace in this. Should be away from any trouble, as she holds a line wider on the track.

9. Victoria Lu. A L Hart.

Solid track debut from Box 7 to run a four-length second to Wheels On Fire in her heat. Has impeccable stats from the inside three boxes, with eight wins and two placings from 10 starts. Would be wanting to draw one of those boxes if she is to find a place in the final.

10. Drifter Dodge. H Mullane & E Potts.

Big win when running down Pina Colada last Thursday and subsequently ran a handy second to her in his heat Sunday after some mid-race trouble. Unlikely to gain a start but is racing in career best form