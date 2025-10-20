Advertisement
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Racing world mourns passing of magnificent So You Think

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

So You Think was not just a great racehorse but a top stallion.

So You Think, one of New Zealand’s greatest thoroughbred exports, has died, aged 19.

Bred by Mike Moran and Piper Farm, So You Think was by former Windsor Park Stud stallion High Chaparral and out of Group 2-winning mare Triassic.

He was offered through Windsor Park Stud’s 2008 New Zealand

