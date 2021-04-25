Website of the Year

Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: Why this is the worst Blues season in 20 years

4 minutes to read
The Crusaders have soared to a resounding 29-6 victory over the Auckland Blues. SOURCE/Sky Sports

Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

Maybe it would be best to give up on the Blues. Accept now that they are a club that can't be fixed: that there is something toxic in the ecosystem that can't be flushed.

