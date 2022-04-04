Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: Time to care more about how sport is earning its money

4 minutes to read
Ardie Savea runs the water during the All Blacks' test against Fiji last year. Photo / Getty

Ardie Savea runs the water during the All Blacks' test against Fiji last year. Photo / Getty

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

There's no such thing as a beyond-reproach corporation that can claim to operate faultless ethical, social and environmental policies and practices.

No money is squeaky clean, and so every institution which has dug into

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.