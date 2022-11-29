Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Gregor Paul: The untold story of how France won the Rugby World Cup hosting rights

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
France was announced as host of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in 2017. Photo / Getty

France was announced as host of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in 2017. Photo / Getty

The story of how the FIFA World Cup ended up in Qatar has been well told in all its corrupt and morally bereft detail.

The story of how the Rugby World Cup ended up in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport