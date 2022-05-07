Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The dark side of the All Blacks' financial awakening

6 minutes to read
NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson. Photo / Photosport

NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson. Photo / Photosport

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

Almost 20 years ago, New Zealand lost its co-hosting rights to the 2003 World Cup.
It was in late April 2002 that World Rugby voted 16-5 to terminate New Zealand's role in the tournament and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.