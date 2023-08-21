Voyager 2023 media awards

Gregor Paul: The best candidate to be All Blacks’ ‘unlikely’ World Cup hero

Gregor Paul
All Blacks David Havili (left), Richie Mo'unga and Anton Lienert-Brown during the NZ national anthem. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

OPINION:

World Cups have a history, a habit even, of thrusting peripheral players into central roles and making unlikely heroes.

It’s nigh on impossible to predict who might see their future dramatically change in the

