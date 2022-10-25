Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The All Blacks' road to the Rugby World Cup just got more intriguing - and risky

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
Malcolm Marx of South Africa and Samisoni Taukei'aho face off during the Rugby Championship. Photo / Photosport

Malcolm Marx of South Africa and Samisoni Taukei'aho face off during the Rugby Championship. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Whatever happens to the All Blacks at next year's World Cup, they won't have any recourse to say they arrived in France lacking match hardness.

Confirmation that the All Blacks will play South Africa

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport