Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: Ian Foster’s World Cup problem that emerged from All Blacks’ win over Scotland

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Loose forward Dalton Papali'i with head coach Ian Foster after the All Blacks' victory over Scotland. Photo / Photosport

Loose forward Dalton Papali'i with head coach Ian Foster after the All Blacks' victory over Scotland. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

By Gregor Paul in London

All Blacks coach Ian Foster went looking for World Cup solutions in Edinburgh and mostly found them.

Mark Telea did enough to suggest he’s worth another cap and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport