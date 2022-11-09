Gregor Paul: How the All Blacks plan to avoid Scottish ambush

All Blacks Sam Whitelock, Rieko Ioane and Codie Taylor during the haka. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

By Gregor Paul in Edinburgh

Whatever happens on this Northern tour, the All Blacks are not going to be found guilty of lacking respect for the quality of rugby in this part of the world.

It’s apparent the All Blacks have their eyes wide open; no one silly enough to believe that there is such a thing as an easy game to be found in the UK.

Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks, but they have beaten England the last two times they met, came within a whisker of winning their three-test series against the Pumas in July, and they are the last visiting team to have won in Paris.

They don’t rank as a Six Nations heavyweight, but if the last 18 months have proved anything, it is that the margins between the top eight teams in the world, maybe even the top 10, are so much narrower than they have ever been, and teams such as Scotland are capable of scratching out an unexpected win.

The All Blacks, to some extent, have found out the lie of the international land the hard way — losing to Argentina in Christchurch earlier this year — and the pain of that memory is still fresh enough to serve as an antidote to any complacency setting in.

But there’s something deeper at the heart of this respect the All Blacks are carrying — a realisation perhaps that to win games in this part of the world, they need a deeper sense of their own identity.

There’s a nationalistic fervour that fuels the Six Nations, and the intensity of the rivalries, and the depth of the histories gives tests a more dramatic sense of occasion and players and fans a more emotional connection.

It’s all too easy to underestimate or not even realise the depth of nationalism, given Wales, Scotland and England are all part of the UK.

But the UK is a union of financial convenience only, a pragmatic alliance built on an increasingly fragile conviction that there are more tangible gains to be made by being politically governed as one.

Culturally, however, there is no alignment, no concept of being from the UK, no one wandering into Europe and declaring they are British.

These are three nations with distinct identities of which they are fiercely proud, and rugby is a means by which separatism can find a voice.

Scotland players celebrate a try. Photo / Photosport

What that means for the All Blacks is that they will be facing a Scottish team with an intensity of purpose on Sunday, just as when they get to London for the final game of the year, they will be met by an English team that will unashamedly and proudly flaunt their Englishness.

This is why forwards coach Jason Ryan was happy to confirm that a big part theme on this tour is ensuring everyone knows what it means to be an All Black, what standards are expected to be met and what sort of legacy those who have gone before have left in this part of the world.

New Zealand will be hit with fire and brimstone in Edinburgh and again in London and the All Blacks need to have an equally pronounced and clear understanding of who they are and what they represent if they are to counter this onslaught.

“There is a lot of history over here in the UK teams and we love it,” Ryan said.

“You come out of Super Rugby where it is quick and fast, whereas here, I reckon contact is more aggressive. You have got to tap into a little bit of that legacy stuff.

“Fitzy [Sean Fitzpatrick] and Zinzan Brooke were at the captain’s run last week and seeing them there, was just a wee reminder of what they did and I think having that touch and connection and appreciating what those boys have done in the jersey helps the All Blacks.”

Ryan’s point is that New Zealand won’t be ambushed at Murrayfield. The players know both what Scotland will throw at them, and more importantly, what standards they need to reach to fulfil their obligations as All Blacks.